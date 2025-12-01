Indore News: Social Media Friend Booked For Harassing 24-Year-Old Woman |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman has filed an FIR against a man she met on a social media platform, accusing him of harassment, stalking and threatening to frame her in a false case by harming himself, police said on Sunday.

According to Hira Nagar police station staff, a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Gagan Namdev, a resident of Bhopal. The complainant informed the police that she works in an accounting firm. She came in contact with Gagan, through a social media platform in 2021.

They spoke for some time, but the woman said Gagan soon became suspicious and started pressuring her to meet him. Disturbed by his behaviour, she stopped talking to him.

According to the woman, on November 22, Gagan followed her to her office. He allegedly tried to force her to talk and threatened that he would kill himself and name her in a suicide note if she refused. She alleged that the accused her hand in the office and told her, “If you don’t come with me, I will die here or I will kill you.”

The woman told police that Gagan continued to call and harass her and again followed her and behaved aggressively. After this, she reached the police station to lodge a complaint.