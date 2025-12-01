 Indore News: Social Media Friend Booked For Harassing 24-Year-Old Woman
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Social Media Friend Booked For Harassing 24-Year-Old Woman

Indore News: Social Media Friend Booked For Harassing 24-Year-Old Woman

According to the woman, on November 22, Gagan followed her to her office. He allegedly tried to force her to talk and threatened that he would kill himself and name her in a suicide note if she refused. She alleged that the accused her hand in the office and told her, “If you don’t come with me, I will die here or I will kill you.”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Social Media Friend Booked For Harassing 24-Year-Old Woman |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman has filed an FIR against a man she met on a social media platform, accusing him of harassment, stalking and threatening to frame her in a false case by harming himself, police said on Sunday.

According to Hira Nagar police station staff, a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Gagan Namdev, a resident of Bhopal. The complainant informed the police that she works in an accounting firm. She came in contact with Gagan, through a social media platform in 2021.

Read Also
Indore News: Permits Of 135 Buses More Than 15-Years Old Cancelled
article-image

They spoke for some time, but the woman said Gagan soon became suspicious and started pressuring her to meet him. Disturbed by his behaviour, she stopped talking to him.

According to the woman, on November 22, Gagan followed her to her office. He allegedly tried to force her to talk and threatened that he would kill himself and name her in a suicide note if she refused. She alleged that the accused her hand in the office and told her, “If you don’t come with me, I will die here or I will kill you.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 51-Foot Idol Of Shri Vitthal Maharaj Unveiled At Navghar Lake In Bhayandar East
Mumbai News: 51-Foot Idol Of Shri Vitthal Maharaj Unveiled At Navghar Lake In Bhayandar East
Panvel Man Duped Of ₹70,000 While Filing Complaint Over Delayed Delivery
Panvel Man Duped Of ₹70,000 While Filing Complaint Over Delayed Delivery
Mumbai News: Chandivali Residents Raise Alarm Over Rising Crime, Urge Police Action
Mumbai News: Chandivali Residents Raise Alarm Over Rising Crime, Urge Police Action
Mumbai Congress Unveils Clean Air Action Plan, Vows To Cut AQI To 40–60 In Five Years
Mumbai Congress Unveils Clean Air Action Plan, Vows To Cut AQI To 40–60 In Five Years

The woman told police that Gagan continued to call and harass her and again followed her and behaved aggressively. After this, she reached the police station to lodge a complaint.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Social Media Friend Booked For Harassing 24-Year-Old Woman

Indore News: Social Media Friend Booked For Harassing 24-Year-Old Woman

MP News: Five-Day Winter Session Of State Assembly To Begin From December 1; Speaker Views...

MP News: Five-Day Winter Session Of State Assembly To Begin From December 1; Speaker Views...

Indore News: Two Booked For Raping, Blackmailing Woman

Indore News: Two Booked For Raping, Blackmailing Woman

Indore News: Bhoomi Pujan Of ₹17 Crore Sewer Line Project In Rau

Indore News: Bhoomi Pujan Of ₹17 Crore Sewer Line Project In Rau

MP News: Eleven Students Accidentally Gets Locked Inside Dhar School; One Girl Injured In A...

MP News: Eleven Students Accidentally Gets Locked Inside Dhar School; One Girl Injured In A...