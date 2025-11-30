Indore News: Bhoomi Pujan Of ₹17 Crore Sewer Line Project In Rau |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a step toward strengthening Indore’s sewerage infrastructure, a new development project worth Rs 17.35 crore was officially launched in Ward No 79 of Rau Assembly Constituency on Sunday.

The bhoomi pujan for laying a 27-kilometre-long sewer line was performed by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and local MLA Madhu Verma.

The project is being carried out under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, with the aim of modernizing the city’s sanitation and wastewater management systems. Bhargav informed that the works are part of Package-04 under AMRUT 2.0, which includes installing sewer pipelines ranging from 250 mm to 700 mm in diameter across the Rau region.

He said that the initiative is crucial for resolving long-standing sewage disposal issues and will significantly strengthen the area’s sanitation infrastructure. “Once completed, thousands of residents will benefit from improved sewer connectivity, which will also enhance Indore’s overall cleanliness standards,” Bhargav stated.

Read Also Bhopal News: Speed Claims 2 Lives In Separate Road Accidents

The project will be jointly funded by the Centre, State Government and Indore Municipal Corporation. It is targeted for completion within the next 15 months. Upon completion, residents of Rau will gain long-term and reliable access to a well-developed sewer network.

Verma highlighted that infrastructure development is a top priority for the comprehensive growth of the Rau constituency. He said the sewer line expansion was a major demand of local citizens and will benefit approximately 19,000 people across areas including Sukh Niwas, Ahirkhedi, Kundan Nagar, Vidur Nagar, Akash Nagar and Chitrakoot Nagar.

The event was attended by Mayor-in-Council member Abhishek Sharma (Bablu), corporator Laxmi Sanjay Verma, public representatives, corporation officials and a large number of residents from the locality.