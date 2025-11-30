Indore News: Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti Marches In Support Of IAS Verma, Seeks Withdrawal Of Notice |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal organization Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) on Sunday organized a foot march in the city in support of IAS officer Santosh Verma, whose recent remarks referencing “roti-beti” (social and marital integration between communities) sparked controversy.

JAYS activists marched from Krantisurya Tantya Bhil Square (commonly known as Bhawarkua Square) to the collectorate, where they submitted a memorandum addressed to the chief minister.

JAYS national president advocate Lokesh Mujalda said that Verma’s comments on social harmony had been misinterpreted and “deliberately distorted” by some groups to create unnecessary conflict.

He asserted that Verma had not insulted any community’s women and that the officer’s remarks were aimed at highlighting the need for deeper social integration.

According to Mujalda, Verma said that unless equal social and marital relations were established between so-called upper and lower castes, revisiting the reservation system on an economic basis would not be appropriate. Verma reportedly supported continuing the present reservation structure.

JAYS leaders announced that Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minority communities would jointly launch a phased agitation to support the officer and protect what they described as impartial and constitutional functioning by government officials.

“JAYS will not allow injustice against any fair and constitutional officer,” Mujalda said during the demonstration.

Key demands in the memorandum

Withdrawal of the notice issued to IAS Santosh Verma.

Registration of FIR against those allegedly threatening Verma.

FIR against former home minister Narottam Mishra for allegedly using derogatory terms for people from reserved categories.

Legal action against Anil Mishra for the alleged insult of Dr BR Ambedkar.