Siblings Among Three Children Drown In Rainwater-Filled Pit In Indore District |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, three children, including a pair of siblings, drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in the Khudel police station area on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when the children went to bathe in the pit, leading to their deaths.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Priyansh (5), son of Kaptan Ahirwar, his sister Gungun (8) and their cousin Virat Ahirwar (5), son of Hemant Ahirwar. All were residents of Badhia Keema, Tekri Malikhédi. Family members said that Virat was a Class II student, Priyansh was in Class I, while Gungun was studying in Class III.

DSP (Rural) Umakant Chowdhary said that a deep pit had been dug on government land behind a government school near their houses in Malikhédi village.

The pit was filled with rainwater after Wednesday’s heavy rainfall. Preliminary investigations revealed that the children had gone to bathe in the pit after leaving their clothes on the bank.

One of their sisters, who went searching for them, spotted a body floating in the water. She informed the family, who managed to retrieve the bodies of Priyansh and Virat.

Police were then informed, and soon a joint team of Khudel police, SDRF, and the administration reached the spot. The team drained the pit using a motor pump and recovered the body of Gungun.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted the post-mortems of the deceased.

Administration announces Rs 4 lakh compensation

Acting on the directions of Collector Shivam Verma, SDM Ajay Bhushan Shukla said that the district administration has granted an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to each family. Additionally, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh per family will be provided.