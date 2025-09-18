 8-Year-Old Slips In Drain During Heavy Rainfall In Indore; Body Recovered Next Morning
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore8-Year-Old Slips In Drain During Heavy Rainfall In Indore; Body Recovered Next Morning

8-Year-Old Slips In Drain During Heavy Rainfall In Indore; Body Recovered Next Morning

Locals expressed anger at the administration and also highlighted the lack of proper safety measures near the drain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
8-Year-Old Slips In Drain During Heavy Rainfall In Indore, Dies; Body Recovered Next Morning |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old died after falling into a drain during heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Wednesday night.  

According to information, the incident occurred near Omaxe City in the Mayakhedi area. The 8-year-old was identified as Rajveer Malviya, son of Rajpal Malviya, who works as a security guard. 

Indore witnessed heavy rainfall from Wednesday evening to night. During the same time, the child was out with his father. Rajpal asked his son to wait near a platform close to their house and went a short distance away to park his vehicle. 

When he returned about 10 minutes later, Rajveer was missing.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Floral Tribute Paid To Late Meenatai Thackeray At Dadar's Shivaji Park; Security Measures Reviewed
Mumbai: Floral Tribute Paid To Late Meenatai Thackeray At Dadar's Shivaji Park; Security Measures Reviewed
100 metres in 16.55 seconds: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Sprinting Backwards With High Heels
100 metres in 16.55 seconds: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Sprinting Backwards With High Heels
'SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Presented Several Misleading, Fictional Things': UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak
'SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Presented Several Misleading, Fictional Things': UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak
Pune: Baner Residents Furious Over Garbage Dumping, Demand Immediate PMC Action (PHOTOS)
Pune: Baner Residents Furious Over Garbage Dumping, Demand Immediate PMC Action (PHOTOS)
Read Also
Two Drown During Ganesha Idol Immersion In MP's Raisen District, 3 Rescued
article-image

The family immediately informed the police. Teams from Lasudia Police and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) reached the spot. However, due to heavy rain and the strong water current, the search could not begin at night. 

The search operation restarted at 5 am on Thursday. With the flow reduced, the team used ropes to carry out the search. Around 9 am, Rajveer’s body was found nearly 100 meters away, stuck under a bridge near the crematorium.

It took the SDRF team nearly four hours to recover the body. Police believe the boy slipped and fell into the drain. Rajveer was the only son of his parents.

Locals expressed anger at the administration and also highlighted the lack of proper safety measures near the drain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

8-Year-Old Slips In Drain During Heavy Rainfall In Indore; Body Recovered Next Morning

8-Year-Old Slips In Drain During Heavy Rainfall In Indore; Body Recovered Next Morning

Madhya Pradesh September 18 2025, Weather Update: Relief Rain Expected Soon; Humid Days Ahead In...

Madhya Pradesh September 18 2025, Weather Update: Relief Rain Expected Soon; Humid Days Ahead In...

‘Our Ancient Traditions Are Being Validated By Scientific Research’ Says Saint Vasant Vijayanand...

‘Our Ancient Traditions Are Being Validated By Scientific Research’ Says Saint Vasant Vijayanand...

Slay The Dandiya! Indore’s Navratri Craze Is Unreal

Slay The Dandiya! Indore’s Navratri Craze Is Unreal

Booze Under The Bags! ₹30 Lakh Liquor Seized Near MP's Betma

Booze Under The Bags! ₹30 Lakh Liquor Seized Near MP's Betma