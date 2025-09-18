8-Year-Old Slips In Drain During Heavy Rainfall In Indore; Body Recovered Next Morning

8-Year-Old Slips In Drain During Heavy Rainfall In Indore, Dies; Body Recovered Next Morning |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old died after falling into a drain during heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Wednesday night.

According to information, the incident occurred near Omaxe City in the Mayakhedi area. The 8-year-old was identified as Rajveer Malviya, son of Rajpal Malviya, who works as a security guard.

Indore witnessed heavy rainfall from Wednesday evening to night. During the same time, the child was out with his father. Rajpal asked his son to wait near a platform close to their house and went a short distance away to park his vehicle.

When he returned about 10 minutes later, Rajveer was missing.

The family immediately informed the police. Teams from Lasudia Police and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) reached the spot. However, due to heavy rain and the strong water current, the search could not begin at night.

The search operation restarted at 5 am on Thursday. With the flow reduced, the team used ropes to carry out the search. Around 9 am, Rajveer’s body was found nearly 100 meters away, stuck under a bridge near the crematorium.

It took the SDRF team nearly four hours to recover the body. Police believe the boy slipped and fell into the drain. Rajveer was the only son of his parents.

Locals expressed anger at the administration and also highlighted the lack of proper safety measures near the drain.