Disturbing! Infant Found Abandoned At Tea Shop In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar; Now In Special Care Unit |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn baby girl was found abandoned and crying at a tea-stall on Indore-Ahmedabad highway, as reported on Wednesday.

It is said that the baby was abandoned by her own mother!

According to reports, the incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, and the infant was found in Pipalkheda village under the Naugaon police station jurisdiction.

When the tea-shop owner Raju arrived at his stall around 7 am, he was shocked to hear the wails of an infant from his shop. He immediately informed the villagers and police.

When news spread in the village, a large crowd gathered at the scene. Villagers then alerted Dial 112. Upon receiving the information, constable Mukesh Maratha arrived at the scene and brought the baby to Dhar District Hospital.

Currently, she is being monitored in the SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit). The baby's condition is reported to be normal, at present.

Doctors said that the baby's condition is table but she has become slightly pale due to lack of breastfeeding. However, the staff is caring for her like a mother and is feeding her milk.

Narrating the entire incident, shopkeeper Raju said, "When I arrived at the shop at around 7 in the morning, I was shocked tto see a baby crying on the counter."

"We immediatedly informed the villagers who then fed milk to the baby and alerted Dial 112," he added.

Upon receiving the information, the 112 team arrived at the scene and safely took the baby to District Bhoj Hospital, Dhar.