 Indore News: Failed Relationship Pushes Youth To End Life After Video Calling GF
21-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging in a hotel in the Hiranagar police station area late on Saturday night after an alleged dispute with his girlfriend

Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging in a hotel in the Hiranagar police station area late on Saturday night after an alleged dispute with his girlfriend.

He had video-called his girlfriend shortly before the incident telling her that he was about to commit suicide. He had not gone home for the past two days after telling family members that he was staying at one of his friends’ places.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Aryan Chauhan, a resident of Sahu Nagar. He was found hanging in his room at Madhure Shri Hotel.

His family members said that Aryan had video-called his girlfriend shortly before the incident, threatening to end his life. She disconnected the call and informed one of his friends, who rushed to the hotel. By the time the staff unlocked the room, Aryan was found hanging around 2:30 am.

Investigations revealed that Aryan had been in a long-term relationship with a girl. He wanted to marry her, but she had been refusing for nearly a year. Aryan reportedly suspected she was talking to other men, which often led to arguments.

Police also recovered WhatsApp messages Aryan had sent to himself before the suicide, apologising to his family and alleging that his girlfriend had cheated and emotionally exploited him. In the messages, he wrote that he could no longer tolerate the situation and requested his family’s forgiveness.

Aryan was the only son of his parents and had a younger sister. His father works with a telecom company.

MP News: Maheshwar Gets Fame On KBC; Host Amitabh Bachchan Praises City For Iconic Sarees
Depressed over job; printing press staffer kills self

A 45-year-old man working in a newspaper printing press committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Pardeshipura police station limits on Saturday evening. He was allegedly in depression for the past three months over his job, leading him to take the drastic step. However, no suicide note was recovered from his place.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Manoj Giri, a resident of Nanda Nagar. His family members said that he worked in a newspaper printing press and used to say that he wanted to quit his job after Navratri. He was distressed over work culture and was in depression for the past three months, leading him to take the drastic step, they added. 

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

