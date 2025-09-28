 MP News: Maheshwar Gets Fame On KBC; Host Amitabh Bachchan Praises City For Iconic Sarees
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Maheshwar Gets Fame On KBC; Host Amitabh Bachchan Praises City For Iconic Sarees

MP News: Maheshwar Gets Fame On KBC; Host Amitabh Bachchan Praises City For Iconic Sarees

The town owes its textile fame to Queen Ahilya Bai Holkar, who ruled in the 18th century

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Maheshwar Gets Fame On KBC; Host Amitabh Bachan Praises City For Iconic Sarees | FP Photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Maheshwar made headlines across the country after appearing as a question on Sony TV's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The question asked contestants to identify which river flows beside Maheshwar, a place famous for its riverside steps and beautiful sarees. The correct answer was the Narmada River.

Read Also
Navratri 2025 Day-7: Centuries-Old Bhadwa Mata Temple In MP Known for Holy Water That Cures...
article-image

Host Amitabh Bachchan took the opportunity to praise the world-renowned Maheshwari sarees during the episode. Located in Khargone district, away from major cities, Maheshwar holds deep cultural and historical significance.

The town owes its textile fame to Queen Ahilya Bai Holkar, who ruled in the 18th century. She established Maheshwar as her capital and developed the handloom industry there.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice
Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology After PDA Video Goes Viral
Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology After PDA Video Goes Viral
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did Suryakumar Yadav Skip Trophy Photoshoot Alongside Pakistan Captain Salman Agha? Check Out Viral Pic
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did Suryakumar Yadav Skip Trophy Photoshoot Alongside Pakistan Captain Salman Agha? Check Out Viral Pic
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Virtually Launches 'Brush Of Hope' Helpline For Cyberbullying Victims
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Virtually Launches 'Brush Of Hope' Helpline For Cyberbullying Victims
Read Also
Bhopal News: Innocent Child Pays Price Of One-Sided Love Affair; Investigation Reveals Murder Of...
article-image

Ahilya Bai Holkar's vision created the distinctive Maheshwari sarees, which remain popular worldwide for their fine quality, lightweight fabric and decorative golden borders.

Millions of viewers watching Sony TV learned about Maheshwa's rich heritage through this KBC episode. This national television exposure has brought renewed attention to Maheshwar's cultural treasures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Maheshwar Gets Fame On KBC; Host Amitabh Bachchan Praises City For Iconic Sarees

MP News: Maheshwar Gets Fame On KBC; Host Amitabh Bachchan Praises City For Iconic Sarees

MP News: Over 25k Girls Worshipped In Mass Kanya Poojan On Saptami In Ujjain; World Record Set

MP News: Over 25k Girls Worshipped In Mass Kanya Poojan On Saptami In Ujjain; World Record Set

Navratri 2025 Day-7: Centuries-Old Bhadwa Mata Temple In MP Known for Holy Water That Cures...

Navratri 2025 Day-7: Centuries-Old Bhadwa Mata Temple In MP Known for Holy Water That Cures...

MP News: Jabalpur Fan Creates Giant 22-Foot Jersey To Cheer India In Asia Cup India-Pakistan Final

MP News: Jabalpur Fan Creates Giant 22-Foot Jersey To Cheer India In Asia Cup India-Pakistan Final

The Trend Loop Of Indo-Western Outfits Take Over Streets In Indore This Navratri

The Trend Loop Of Indo-Western Outfits Take Over Streets In Indore This Navratri