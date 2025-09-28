MP News: Maheshwar Gets Fame On KBC; Host Amitabh Bachchan Praises City For Iconic Sarees

MP News: Maheshwar Gets Fame On KBC; Host Amitabh Bachan Praises City For Iconic Sarees | FP Photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Maheshwar made headlines across the country after appearing as a question on Sony TV's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The question asked contestants to identify which river flows beside Maheshwar, a place famous for its riverside steps and beautiful sarees. The correct answer was the Narmada River.

Host Amitabh Bachchan took the opportunity to praise the world-renowned Maheshwari sarees during the episode. Located in Khargone district, away from major cities, Maheshwar holds deep cultural and historical significance.

The town owes its textile fame to Queen Ahilya Bai Holkar, who ruled in the 18th century. She established Maheshwar as her capital and developed the handloom industry there.

Ahilya Bai Holkar's vision created the distinctive Maheshwari sarees, which remain popular worldwide for their fine quality, lightweight fabric and decorative golden borders.

Millions of viewers watching Sony TV learned about Maheshwa's rich heritage through this KBC episode. This national television exposure has brought renewed attention to Maheshwar's cultural treasures.