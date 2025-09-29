 Indore News: 52% Candidates Take Mining Officer Exam
Nearly 52 per cent candidates took exam for the post of mining officer conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Sunday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 12:25 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 52 per cent candidates took exam for the post of mining officer conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Sunday.

Due to the low number of applicants, MPPSC designated only one exam center at SGSITS, Indore. Out of 625 registered candidates, 325 appeared for the exam, marking a 52 per cent attendance rate.

The exam was held under a new syllabus and revised pattern after several years. Candidates found the questions comparatively easy, particularly in the general studies section, which covered current affairs, history, geography, economics and state-specific topics related to Madhya Pradesh.

The second paper tested subject knowledge in geology and mining. The Commission also introduced negative marking, with one mark deducted for every four incorrect answers.

The exam lasted from 12 noon to 3 pm and candidates were seen arriving an hour early. Security measures included frisking, biometric verification, and photo identification checks before entry. Officials confirmed that no cases of malpractice were reported.

According to subject experts, the ease of the paper may push the cutoff to as high as 70 80%. Results are expected to be declared within a month, by the first week of November, following the evaluation of OMR sheets.

The Department of Mineral Resources had announced this recruitment drive for just 10 vacancies.

