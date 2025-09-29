Indore News: 70 Mobiles Stolen From Courier Vehicle | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 70 mobile phones were stolen from a courier company’s moving vehicle in the Lasudia police station area on Saturday.

The unidentified miscreants jumped off the moving vehicle with several boxes of mobiles near Bombay Hospital and fled the scene. According to the police, the complainant Hitesh Singh Chauhan told police that driver Arbaaz was carrying parcels of mobiles and medicines from Origin Courier, Scheme No. 114, to Nayapura Patthar Godown.

A passerby alerted him that someone had jumped from the vehicle. When Arbaaz checked, seven out of 28 boxes containing nearly 70 mobile phones were missing. Police registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.

Thieves decamp with lakhs of valuables from transporter’s house

Thieves decamped with lakhs of valuables from the house of a transporter in the Lasudia police station area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The house owner had gone to his son’s house along with his wife to visit her daughter-in-law as she was ill. When he returned home on Sunday morning, he found the house ransacked and valuables including gold and silver ornaments, cash missing from their places.

Bhupendra Singh Chauhan, son of the house owner, said that his father Rakesh Singh Chauhan, a transporter, lives separately in Scheme No. 78 with his mother.

On Saturday morning, his parents had come to visit his wife in GulabBagh Colony as she was not feeling well. They returned to their house the next morning when they found the house ransacked.

About 30 grams of gold, 250 grams of silver and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash were missing from their places. The thieves also cut DVR wire to evade CCTV footage.