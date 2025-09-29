 Indore News: 70 Mobiles Stolen From Courier Vehicle
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 70 Mobiles Stolen From Courier Vehicle

Indore News: 70 Mobiles Stolen From Courier Vehicle

Moving van robbery; thieves jump off vehicle and flee

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: 70 Mobiles Stolen From Courier Vehicle | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 70 mobile phones were stolen from a courier company’s moving vehicle in the Lasudia police station area on Saturday.

The unidentified miscreants jumped off the moving vehicle with several boxes of mobiles near Bombay Hospital and fled the scene. According to the police, the complainant Hitesh Singh Chauhan told police that driver Arbaaz was carrying parcels of mobiles and medicines from Origin Courier, Scheme No. 114, to Nayapura Patthar Godown.

A passerby alerted him that someone had jumped from the vehicle. When Arbaaz checked, seven out of 28 boxes containing nearly 70 mobile phones were missing. Police registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.

Read Also
MP News: Police Head-Quarters Issues SOP To Guard 1 Lakh+ Police Data At MPSEDC
article-image

Thieves decamp with lakhs of valuables from transporter’s house  

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Two Separate Road Accidents Hit South Mumbai Over Weekend, Minor Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Two Separate Road Accidents Hit South Mumbai Over Weekend, Minor Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Man Alleges Brother’s Family Denied Him Entry Into His Own Flat In Dadar, FIR Registered
Mumbai News: Man Alleges Brother’s Family Denied Him Entry Into His Own Flat In Dadar, FIR Registered
FPJ Interview: 'New OC Policy More Of An Election Gimmick' Says Housing Expert On Mumbai’s OC Crisis
FPJ Interview: 'New OC Policy More Of An Election Gimmick' Says Housing Expert On Mumbai’s OC Crisis
'I Personally Want...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates His Tournament Earnings To Indian Army After India's Win At Asia Cup 2025; Video 
'I Personally Want...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates His Tournament Earnings To Indian Army After India's Win At Asia Cup 2025; Video 

Thieves decamped with lakhs of valuables from the house of a transporter in the Lasudia police station area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The house owner had gone to his son’s house along with his wife to visit her daughter-in-law as she was ill. When he returned home on Sunday morning, he found the house ransacked and valuables including gold and silver ornaments, cash missing from their places.

Bhupendra Singh Chauhan, son of the house owner, said that his father Rakesh Singh Chauhan, a transporter, lives separately in Scheme No. 78 with his mother.

On Saturday morning, his parents had come to visit his wife in GulabBagh Colony as she was not feeling well. They returned to their house the next morning when they found the house ransacked.

About 30 grams of gold, 250 grams of silver and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash were missing from their places. The thieves also cut DVR wire to evade CCTV footage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 52% Candidates Take Mining Officer Exam

Indore News: 52% Candidates Take Mining Officer Exam

Indore News: 70 Mobiles Stolen From Courier Vehicle

Indore News: 70 Mobiles Stolen From Courier Vehicle

Indore News: Failed Relationship Pushes Youth To End Life After Video Calling GF

Indore News: Failed Relationship Pushes Youth To End Life After Video Calling GF

Madhya Pradesh’s 25 IAS Officials To Serve As Poll Observer In Bihar

Madhya Pradesh’s 25 IAS Officials To Serve As Poll Observer In Bihar

Indore News: Youth Drowns During Outing In Mhow's Kalakund

Indore News: Youth Drowns During Outing In Mhow's Kalakund