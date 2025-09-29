Indore News: Youth Drowns During Outing In Mhow's Kalakund |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A young man, Rahul Khan, from Indore's Saifi Nagar locality drowned while bathing in the swollen river near Kalakund Railway Station, turning a casual weekend getaway into a heartbreaking tragedy. The incident occurred earlier today, leaving his three companions in shock and prompting a swift response from local authorities.

Eyewitnesses and villagers reported that the victim, who had arrived in Indore from Ahmedabad just the previous day, had set out on a bike ride with four friends for a leisurely trip to Kalakund, a popular scenic spot in the Mhow Tehsil. Known for its According to preliminary accounts, the group reached the riverbank behind Kalakund Railway Station around midday.

While the others stayed on the shore, the young man ventured into the water for a quick dip. Strong undercurrents, possibly exacerbated by recent rains, pulled him under within minutes. "We heard his cries and rushed in, but the current was too fierce," one of the distraught friends recounted to villagers who arrived shortly after.

Local villagers, alerted by the commotion, mobilised quickly. Fishermen and residents from nearby areas formed a human chain and used ropes to attempt a rescue. After nearly 45 minutes of frantic efforts, the body was recovered from a depth of about 10-12 feet. The fire brigade from Mhow and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were summoned but arrived too late to save him.

The body was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Mhow for post-mortem, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As pet the police, he had recently returned from a work trip in Ahmedabad and decided on this impromptu outing. Our initial investigation suggests it was an accidental drowning due to misjudging the river's depth and flow. No foul play is suspected at this stage”.