Bhopal News: “That’s It”, Writes Software Engineer Before Hanging Self

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old software engineer was found hanging in his rented flat at Old Minal Residency under Ayodhya Nagar police station area on Saturday night, two days after he allegedly ended his life.

The deceased identified as Mudit Saxena had left behind a handwritten note on a table that simply read “That’s It.”

According to reports Mudit had been living alone and was working on developing his own software after quitting his job. He was reportedly under financial and mental stress in recent months.

His father, who works at Vallabh Bhawan, discovered the body when he visited the flat. Police said Mudit had also messaged his father asking him to take away his scooter since he would no longer need it.

In-charge at Ayodhya Nagar police station Mahesh Lilhare said that the body appeared to be at least two days old. The police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem, which will determine the exact time of death.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mudit had taken a hefty amount from his father to fund his software project and had been under pressure due to the challenges he faced. His mobile phone has been seized for further examination.

The police are awaiting statements from family members to ascertain the exact circumstances behind the suicide.