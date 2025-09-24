MP News: Protests Erupts In MP's Mandsaur Over Collector’s Post Dismissing Soybean Losses | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh farmers expressed outrage over Mandsaur Collector Aditi Garg’s social media post about destroyed soyabean crop.

In the social media post, which is making rounds on the internet, the news of destruction of soyabean crops by yellow mosaic virus was termed as ‘myth’ or ‘misleading’.

The post further suggested, farmers need not worry and the agriculture department is monitoring the situation. The post sparked widespread anger among farmers in the district.

However, the post was deleted soon after outrage of farmers and a second post stating that, “Surveys of areas affected by the disease and excessive rainfall on the soybean crop are in progress.

Farmers need not worry – teams from the Agriculture and Revenue Departments are continuously monitoring and conducting surveys.” Notably, the soyabean crops have suffered a significant damage due to yellow mosaic virus and excessive rainfall.

Farmers even resorted to destroy their crops with rotavator machine or setting crops on fire. Farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand deemed collector’s post as ‘shameful’.

He said that if this attitude of the administration continues and proper crop survey is not conducted, farmers will launch a mass protest.

Crop survey underway

On the other hand, collector Aditi Garg assured farmers that the government and administration are fully supporting them after soybean crop damage.

Revenue and agriculture department teams are conducting surveys in every village and field across all four development blocks to accurately assess losses.

She urged farmers not to worry, promising that their efforts will not go in vain. Tehsildars, patwaris, revenue staff and block extension officers are actively present in fields, evaluating crop conditions and harvesting experiments.

The complete survey report will be sent to the government to ensure timely compensation and relief for affected farmers.