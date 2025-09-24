MP News: Relative Arrested For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl In Gwalior; Lured Her On Pretex Of Temple Visit, But Took Her To Forest

Distant Relative Arrested For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl In Gwalior; Blackmailed Victim With Obscene Videos | Representative Picture

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a distant relative in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The accused lured her on pretext of visiting temple, but took her to a nearby forest and sexually exploited her. He also recorded her obscene videos and used them to blackmail her.

According to reports the crime took place in Chinaur area of Bhitarwar. It all began when the accused, Pawan Kushwaha, a distant relative of the victim used to visit her house quite often.

According to police reports, Kushwaha confessed his love for the minor and promised to marry her. Further, when the minor was alone at her sister's house, Kushwaha seized the opportunity and allegedly exploited her sexually and recorded obscene videos. When the girl stopped meeting him, the accused began threatening to make the photos and videos viral.

The crime didn't end there. Further, Kushwaha arrived on his bike to visit the minor and lured her with the promise of a visit to the Dhumeshwar temple. Instead of heading to the religious site, he took her to a nearby forest, where he raped her again.

Petrified by the assault and blackmailing the girl then confided with her family, who promptly lodged a formal complaint against the accused at Chinaur police station.

Acting swiftly upon the complaint, the police registered a case of rape and POCSO Act against the accused and launched a manhunt. An informer's tip led them to Kushwaha's brother-in-law's residence in Chak Kishanpur village, where he was nabbed.

Station in-charge Shailendra Gurjar took immediate action and arrested the accused. In this regard, CSP Gwalior Robin Jain said, "The heinous crime was committed by the victim's distant relative, whom she knew for last 2 years. The girl stayed in hostel and was raped twice."