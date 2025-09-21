Man Gets 10-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor In MP's Badnawar

Pune Man Sent To Rigorous Imprisonment For Molestation Of 3-Year-Old Girl | File Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor in Badnawar. The Additional Sessions Judge GC Mishra handed down the sentence along with a fine.

The accused named Kanhaiya Lal, lured the minor from her home in November 2022 and repeatedly raped her in a hut in Sailana area. The victim’s family rescued her and the police registered a case.

Accused had already spent 141 days in custody

During trial, the court found the accused guilty under Sections 366 and 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code but acquitted him of other charges due to lack of evidence. The judge noted the serious nature of the crime and rejected leniency despite the accused’s young age of 21.

Kanhaiya Lal was sentenced to five years under Section 366 and 10 years under Section 376(2)(n), with fines totaling Rs 5k. Failure to pay the fine will lead to additional imprisonment.

The accused had already spent 141 days in custody and was sent to jail after sentencing. The victim will receive the fine amount as compensation.