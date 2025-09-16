 Indore Collector Shivam Verma Warns Officers Against Laxity In Work
Indore Collector Shivam Verma Warns Officers Against Laxity In Work

Addressing the review meeting of the Inter-Departmental Coordination Committee and Disposal of TL; Verma warned that strict action would be taken against the officers and employees who were negligent in this task

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:47 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma has instructed the officers that prompt resolution of the problems of the common people and providing them the benefits of government schemes on time should be ensured as it was the top priority of the administration.

Addressing the review meeting of the Inter-Departmental Coordination Committee and Disposal of Time-Limit Letters (TL) here on Monday, Verma warned that strict action would be taken against the officers and employees who were negligent in this task.

He reviewed the cases of CM Helpline and Public Service Guarantee Act department-wise and directed that redressal of complaints should be expedited in the next seven days.

CEO of IDA Dr. Parikshit Jhade, CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, additional collectors Roshan Rai, Rinkesh Vaish, Nisha Damor and officers of all departments were present in the meeting.

article-image

Collector Verma said that all departments should ensure that the problems were resolved in a transparent and effective manner, so that the applicants did not have to run about here and there.

He also called upon the officers to work with sensitivity and win the trust of the general public. Collector Verma imposed a penalty on five officers and employees for not resolving the cases within the time limit under the Public Service Guarantee Act.

The officers and employees who have been penalized include Tehsildar Khudail and Gram Panchayat secretaries of Gari Pipliya, Khandel, Simrol and Datoda.

