New ‘RailOne’ App By Indian Railways Makes Ticketing And Travel Easier For MP Passengers; Check Details Below

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways has launched a new mobile application called “RailOne” to offer passengers more convenient and modern services.

This step comes as part of efforts to meet the growing needs of passengers and provide advanced technology in railway services.

The main goal of the RailOne app is to provide all railway services in a single platform. Its simple and user-friendly design makes it easy for passengers to use without any difficulty.

Through this app, passengers can access many services in one place, such as ticket booking (reserved, unreserved, and platform tickets), train and PNR enquiry, journey planning, railway help services, train food booking, and freight transport-related enquiry.

One important feature of the app is Single Sign-On, which means passengers don’t have to remember separate usernames and passwords for different railway apps.

They can log in using their existing RailConnect or UTSonMobile ID. This also helps save mobile storage space.

R-Wallet included

The app also includes an R-Wallet (Railway e-wallet) for safe and easy access using a numeric mPIN or biometric login. New users can register quickly, and passengers who want only information can use a simple guest login with a mobile number and OTP.

Passengers can get unreserved tickets (UTS tickets) using the R-Wallet in the app. Reserved tickets will still be booked through the IRCTC platform. The RailOne app is authorized by IRCTC, ensuring it is safe and reliable.

Indian Railways asks all passengers to download the RailOne app and take full advantage of its convenient, safe, and modern services.