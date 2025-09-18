 Jabalpur Rat Bite Case: ₹50K Penalty On Cleaning Company For Negligence In Pest Control After Two Patients Bitten
Despite repeated oral and written instructions for regular cleaning, garbage was found near the psychiatry department during inspection.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College has imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on HLL Infra Tech Services Limited for negligence in cleaning and pest control work.

The action came after a shocking incident where two patients and an attendant were allegedly bitten by rats in the mental illness department of the hospital.

The order was issued by hospital superintendent Dr. Arvind Sharma.

The collector expressed strong displeasure and directed the superintendent to take strict action against those responsible.

In the order, it has been stated that the penalty amount will be recovered from the company’s payment.

The trap plates for rats were placed only at one spot, and medicines for pest control were found in very small quantity.

The superintendent said such negligence has harmed the image of the hospital.

He also directed the company’s manager to take action against the staff responsible for pest control and ensure proper supervision. The company has also been asked to submit an explanation immediately.

