Farmer Finds 8 Precious Diamonds At Panna Mines

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer found eight pieces of precious diamonds from the Hazaar Mudda diamond mine in Panna. Six of them are of gem quality, and the remaining two are off-colored diamonds.

Interacting with the Free Press, Panna Diamond Office’s diamond examiner Anupam Singh said that Rachna Goldar, a farmer and a resident of Bargati village, discovered eight diamonds in the mines.

She has deposited these for the auction. Gem-quality diamonds are precious; hence, they are likely to fetch a good price in the auction.

Six of them are of gem quality, and the remaining two are off-coloured diamonds. The weights of the diamonds are 0.58 carat, 0.16 carat, 0.40 carat, 0.14 carat, 0.40 carat, 0.23 carat, 0.34 carat, and 0.70 carat.

Sources said that these diamonds have brought a new ray of light and hope into the life of Rachna, who toiled throughout her life on farms.

These diamonds are likely to be auctioned at a handsome price and might fetch her lakhs of rupees. Rachna, who has now become the talk of the town, wishes to improve the living conditions of her family with this money.

Two days ago, a tribal woman identified as Vinita Gond had discovered three off-coloured diamonds from Panna diamond mines. Her husband deposited these precious stones for the auction.