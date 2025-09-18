 Farmer Finds 8 Precious Diamonds At Panna Mines
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalFarmer Finds 8 Precious Diamonds At Panna Mines

Farmer Finds 8 Precious Diamonds At Panna Mines

She has deposited these for the auction. Gem quality diamonds are precious, hence they are likely to fetch a good price in the auction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Tariff Impact: India's Diamond Hub May Shift Abroad As 50% US Duty Bites | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer found eight pieces of precious diamonds from the Hazaar Mudda diamond mine in Panna. Six of them are of gem quality, and the remaining two are off-colored diamonds.

Interacting with the Free Press, Panna Diamond Office’s diamond examiner Anupam Singh said that Rachna Goldar, a farmer and a resident of Bargati village, discovered eight diamonds in the mines.

She has deposited these for the auction. Gem-quality diamonds are precious; hence, they are likely to fetch a good price in the auction.

Six of them are of Gem quality and the remaining two are off-coloured diamonds

Six of them are of Gem quality and the remaining two are off-coloured diamonds |

Six of them are of gem quality, and the remaining two are off-coloured diamonds. The weights of the diamonds are 0.58 carat, 0.16 carat, 0.40 carat, 0.14 carat, 0.40 carat, 0.23 carat, 0.34 carat, and 0.70 carat.

FPJ Shorts
UP Boy Deposits Just ₹500, Ends Up Taking ₹5 Crore From Bank — What Happened Next Will Shock You
UP Boy Deposits Just ₹500, Ends Up Taking ₹5 Crore From Bank — What Happened Next Will Shock You
Fact Check: Did Andy Pycroft Apologise To Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha & Team Manager Over 'Handshake' Row?
Fact Check: Did Andy Pycroft Apologise To Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha & Team Manager Over 'Handshake' Row?
EC Rejects Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations, Calls Charges Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'Baseless & Incorrect'
EC Rejects Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations, Calls Charges Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'Baseless & Incorrect'
Ahead Of Bihar polls, CM Nitish Kumar And Union HM Amit Shah Meet Privately As NDA Allies Push For More Seats
Ahead Of Bihar polls, CM Nitish Kumar And Union HM Amit Shah Meet Privately As NDA Allies Push For More Seats

Sources said that these diamonds have brought a new ray of light and hope into the life of Rachna, who toiled throughout her life on farms.

These diamonds are likely to be auctioned at a handsome price and might fetch her lakhs of rupees. Rachna, who has now become the talk of the town, wishes to improve the living conditions of her family with this money.

Two days ago, a tribal woman identified as Vinita Gond had discovered three off-coloured diamonds from Panna diamond mines. Her husband deposited these precious stones for the auction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Farmer Finds 8 Precious Diamonds At Panna Mines

Farmer Finds 8 Precious Diamonds At Panna Mines

Jabalpur Rat Bite Case: ₹50K Penalty On Cleaning Company For Negligence In Pest Control After Two...

Jabalpur Rat Bite Case: ₹50K Penalty On Cleaning Company For Negligence In Pest Control After Two...

Madhya Pradesh September 18 2025, Weather Update: Relief Rain Expected Soon; Humid Days Ahead In...

Madhya Pradesh September 18 2025, Weather Update: Relief Rain Expected Soon; Humid Days Ahead In...

Madhya Pradesh Govt Identifies SC, ST Atrocities-Affected Areas, Issues Notification

Madhya Pradesh Govt Identifies SC, ST Atrocities-Affected Areas, Issues Notification

Bhopal: PM Narendra Modi’s Journey In 36x40-Inch Pictorial Painting

Bhopal: PM Narendra Modi’s Journey In 36x40-Inch Pictorial Painting