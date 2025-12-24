Bhopal News: Doctors Accused For Marking Attendance From Kilometres Away | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two doctors were found marking fake attendance using different faces on Saarthak App. The chief medical and health officer Dr Manish Sharma found irregular attendance during a regular review of Saarthak app in Sanjeevani clinic of Gautam Nagar and Bag Mughalia.

Action has been taken by the CMHO, Bhopal, after irregularities were found in the attendance marked by doctors on Saarthak app. Show-cause notice has been issued to two doctors in this regard.

During a regular review of Saarthak app by CMHO, it was found that Dr Sanjeev Singh, a medical officer posted at Chief Minister Sanjeevani Clinic in Gautam Nagar, had marked his attendance from a distance of about 600 kilometres from his workplace on several occasions while his daily attendance was being marked from approximately 11 kilometres.

In another case, different faces were visible in the attendance marked by Dr Minhaj, a doctor at Chief Minister Sanjeevani Clinic in Bagh Mughalia. This indicates tampering with Saarthak app. Show-cause notice has been issued to both the doctors, Dr Sharma said.