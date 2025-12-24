 Bhopal News: Doctors Accused For Marking Attendance From Kilometres Away
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Doctors Accused For Marking Attendance From Kilometres Away

Bhopal News: Doctors Accused For Marking Attendance From Kilometres Away

During a regular review of Saarthak app by CMHO, it was found that Dr Sanjeev Singh, a medical officer posted at Chief Minister Sanjeevani Clinic in Gautam Nagar, had marked his attendance from a distance of about 600 kilometres from his workplace on several occasions while his daily attendance was being marked from approximately 11 kilometres.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Doctors Accused For Marking Attendance From Kilometres Away | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two doctors were found marking fake attendance using different faces on Saarthak App. The chief medical and health officer Dr Manish Sharma found irregular attendance during a regular review of Saarthak app in Sanjeevani clinic of Gautam Nagar and Bag Mughalia.

Action has been taken by the CMHO, Bhopal, after irregularities were found in the attendance marked by doctors on Saarthak app. Show-cause notice has been issued to two doctors in this regard.

Read Also
MP News: Union Minister JP Nadda & CM Mohan Yadav Perform Panchamrit Puja At Mahakal Temple; Inspect...
article-image

During a regular review of Saarthak app by CMHO, it was found that Dr Sanjeev Singh, a medical officer posted at Chief Minister Sanjeevani Clinic in Gautam Nagar, had marked his attendance from a distance of about 600 kilometres from his workplace on several occasions while his daily attendance was being marked from approximately 11 kilometres.

In another case, different faces were visible in the attendance marked by Dr Minhaj, a doctor at Chief Minister Sanjeevani Clinic in Bagh Mughalia. This indicates tampering with Saarthak app. Show-cause notice has been issued to both the doctors, Dr Sharma said.

FPJ Shorts
2025: Lavish Indian Weddings Thrive With 8% Higher Spending Despite Soaring Gold Prices
2025: Lavish Indian Weddings Thrive With 8% Higher Spending Despite Soaring Gold Prices
Mumbai: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Pay Tributes To Balasaheb Thackeray At His Memorial In Shivaji Park Ahead Of Alliance Announcement | WATCH
Mumbai: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Pay Tributes To Balasaheb Thackeray At His Memorial In Shivaji Park Ahead Of Alliance Announcement | WATCH
'Mumbaicha Raja Rohit Sharma!': Jaipur Crowd Shows Love For Star Indian Player During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO
'Mumbaicha Raja Rohit Sharma!': Jaipur Crowd Shows Love For Star Indian Player During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match; VIDEO
FIIs Set For 2026 India Return; Banks & Consumer Discretionary To Outperform: HSBC MF
FIIs Set For 2026 India Return; Banks & Consumer Discretionary To Outperform: HSBC MF

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice To Jabalpur VP Anju Bhargav After Video Shows Her Abusing...

MP News: BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice To Jabalpur VP Anju Bhargav After Video Shows Her Abusing...

MP News: 4 Govt Employees Arrested For Luring Tribals To Convert To Christianity In Shivpuri; Were...

MP News: 4 Govt Employees Arrested For Luring Tribals To Convert To Christianity In Shivpuri; Were...

Bhopal News: Doctors Accused For Marking Attendance From Kilometres Away

Bhopal News: Doctors Accused For Marking Attendance From Kilometres Away

Madhya Pradesh December 24, 2025 Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State; Pachmarhi Records Lowest...

Madhya Pradesh December 24, 2025 Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State; Pachmarhi Records Lowest...

Bhopal News: 28-Year-Old man Hangs Self From Tree, Reason Unknown

Bhopal News: 28-Year-Old man Hangs Self From Tree, Reason Unknown