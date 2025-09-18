 Madhya Pradesh September 18 2025, Weather Update: Relief Rain Expected Soon; Humid Days Ahead In Indore, Ujjain & More
The highest temperature reached around 31°C, while the lowest stayed close to 22°C. Due to high humidity, the air felt sticky and uncomfortable for many residents.

Thursday, September 18, 2025
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh woke up to cloudy skies and humid air on Thursday. In many cities, including Bhopal and Indore, light fog was seen in the morning, which reduced visibility on the roads and made travel slower for early commuters.

Day temperatures across most parts of the state remained close to 30–32°C, while the night temperatures were around 22–23°C. The air felt sticky due to high humidity. Skies stayed mostly cloudy through the day, with only a little sunshine breaking through at times.

Indore recorded a maximum of about 31°C and a minimum near 22°C. Bhopal also saw similar conditions, with warm weather during the day and cloudy skies in the evening. Gwalior and Rewa divisions reported higher heat, with temperatures touching 33–34°C.

There was a slight chance of light showers in parts of western and southern Madhya Pradesh during the evening. However, no widespread heavy rain was reported. Farmers in rural areas are still waiting for consistent rainfall to support their crops.

The weather department has said that humid and cloudy conditions will continue in the coming days, with light rains possible in scattered parts of the state. Nights are expected to remain warm and slightly uncomfortable due to the sticky air.

Advice for Residents
People are advised to complete outdoor work during the morning hours before the rain begins. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is a must in the afternoon and evening. Drivers should be careful during fog and heavy rains as visibility may drop. Keeping homes dry by closing windows and doors will also help during this humid spell.

The weather is likely to remain unstable in Indore. People are advised to stay alert, keep checking updates, and stay safe during this period.

