 VIDEO: Monkey 'Roma' Cuts Ribbon At New Animal Welfare Centre In MP's Bhind
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A monkey named Roma inaugurated a new hall built for the care of injured animals in Bhind on Tuesday.

Instead of a minister or politician, Roma was given the honor to cut the ribbon.

A video of the scene was circulated and went viral, capturing everyone’s emotional reaction.

Anant Insaniyat, the head of the group, said that Roma was found injured three months ago.

After proper care and treatment, she recovered fully. To honor her recovery, Roma was given the special role of inaugurating the new hall.

As soon as the ribbon was cut, everyone present became emotional, and many started to cry. The moment touched the hearts of all attendees.

The hall is part of an ashram run by a youth group called Insaniyat Group, which has been providing free treatment to injured and sick animals since 2013.

Rats Bite Patients' Feet At Night At Jabalpur Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College
Young men and women from the group take time from their studies and daily life to care for animals. They visit the ashram every morning and evening, bringing food from home and offering treatment with love. Each member adds “Insaniyat” (Humanity) to their name.

So far, the group has treated over 3,000 injured and sick animals. Recognising their selfless work, the then Collector Satish Kumar S provided land in the animal hospital area, where the ashram was built at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

