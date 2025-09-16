Couples Protest Non-Payment Of CM Kanya Vivah Yojana Funds In MP's Jhabua

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A mass marriage ceremony was held in Jhabua on March 27, attended by 292 couples from 47 panchayats of Ranapur block, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav present.

Each couple was promised an incentive of ₹49,000 under the scheme.

However, as of September 16, 2025, the beneficiaries from Ranapur have yet to receive the promised amount, while payments have been made in other blocks and districts.

The affected couples allege that only the tribal brides’ incentives have been withheld, whereas girls from other communities have received their payments. This discrimination has led to growing frustration, with the couples warning of protests if the issue is not resolved promptly.

Ranapur Janpad CEO Balwan Singh Mawase confirmed that a total of 328 couples participated in the mass marriage ceremony organized under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, and so far, none of these couples have received the promised financial assistance.

He further explained that the allocation of funds from the government is still pending, which is causing the delay in payments. The payment process is currently under review, and necessary actions are being taken at the government level to release the amount as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the affected beneficiaries, along with various social organizations, are continuing to press the authorities for immediate and transparent action. They have been raising their voices and demanding that the promised incentives be disbursed without further delay, highlighting the financial difficulties faced by many couples due to this hold-up.