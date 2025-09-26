 Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh Interventions In Promotion Law
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh High Court Allows Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh Interventions In Promotion Law

Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh Interventions In Promotion Law

Samanya Pichhda Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj pleas challenged

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh Interventions In Promotion Law | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, allowed intervention petitions filed by many employees and officers, including AJJAKS (Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh), supporting promotion law. These applications were allowed on September 16, 2025.

Following this, interveners filed applications challenging Promotion Rules 2025, raising objections to locus and maintainability of petitions by Samanya Pichhda Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS).

Read Also
Navratri 2025 Day-4: When Maa Bijasan Destroyed Raktbeej... Famous Salkanpur Temple Perched On...
article-image

SAPAKS and other petitioners specifically challenge 20% reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 16% for Scheduled Castes (SC) under new rules.

SAPAKS alleged government’s primary report fails to address key objections, including creamy layer issues and reversion of officials promoted under old rules.

FPJ Shorts
MiG-21 Retires: India Bids Farewell To IAF’s Iconic Fighter Jet During Decommissioning Ceremony Held In Chandigarh
MiG-21 Retires: India Bids Farewell To IAF’s Iconic Fighter Jet During Decommissioning Ceremony Held In Chandigarh
Assam: Counting Begins For Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amid Tight Security Across Five Districts
Assam: Counting Begins For Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amid Tight Security Across Five Districts
Major Breakthrough: India's Primary Market Marks Highest Number Of Listings, Reaches Peak For The First Time In 28 Years
Major Breakthrough: India's Primary Market Marks Highest Number Of Listings, Reaches Peak For The First Time In 28 Years
Apple Responds To iPhone 17 Pro Scratch Concerns, Clarifies Demo Unit Issues & Camera Design Choices
Apple Responds To iPhone 17 Pro Scratch Concerns, Clarifies Demo Unit Issues & Camera Design Choices

On September 25, Additional Advocate General Harpreet Rooprah mentioned the matter and fixed next hearing for October 16. Government informed court that Supreme Court advocate Vaidyanathan was unavailable.

Before publication of Rule 2025, AJJAKS filed a petition listed for first hearing on September 25 but, due to government’s request for time, it will also be heard on October 16 alongside the main case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Govt To Track Tree Felling, Plantation On MeriLiFEportal First Such Initiative In India

MP Govt To Track Tree Felling, Plantation On MeriLiFEportal First Such Initiative In India

Bhopal News: Youth Living With Aunt Found Hanging, Kin Allege Foul Play

Bhopal News: Youth Living With Aunt Found Hanging, Kin Allege Foul Play

Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh Interventions In...

Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh Interventions In...

MP News: 'Jaisinagar To Be Rechristened As Jai Shiv Nagar,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: 'Jaisinagar To Be Rechristened As Jai Shiv Nagar,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal News: Jewellery Thieves Escape Police Raid At Irani Dera Due To Women’s Protest

Bhopal News: Jewellery Thieves Escape Police Raid At Irani Dera Due To Women’s Protest