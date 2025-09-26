Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh Interventions In Promotion Law | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, allowed intervention petitions filed by many employees and officers, including AJJAKS (Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh), supporting promotion law. These applications were allowed on September 16, 2025.

Following this, interveners filed applications challenging Promotion Rules 2025, raising objections to locus and maintainability of petitions by Samanya Pichhda Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS).

SAPAKS and other petitioners specifically challenge 20% reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 16% for Scheduled Castes (SC) under new rules.

SAPAKS alleged government’s primary report fails to address key objections, including creamy layer issues and reversion of officials promoted under old rules.

On September 25, Additional Advocate General Harpreet Rooprah mentioned the matter and fixed next hearing for October 16. Government informed court that Supreme Court advocate Vaidyanathan was unavailable.

Before publication of Rule 2025, AJJAKS filed a petition listed for first hearing on September 25 but, due to government’s request for time, it will also be heard on October 16 alongside the main case.