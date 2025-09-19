Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Orders River-Side Plantation Drive To Boost Environment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed forest department to intensify plantation activities along both sides of rivers, extending five kilometers on either bank. The directive came during a review of forest department works at Samatva Bhawan on Friday.

He emphasised involving local communities in removing encroachments from riverbanks and prioritising plantation of medicinal plants and fruit trees to generate income for residents.

The CM also stressed proper maintenance of urban forests, noting that river planning in metropolitan regions such as Indore, Ujjain and Dewas should align with urban development.

To preserve river ecosystems, he highlighted the importance of crocodiles, gharials and tortoises. Water bodies with abundant aquatic life should be identified, and species relocated as needed, starting with the Narmada and Tawa rivers.

MP to organise industrial summit in Varanasi in November

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that industrial summit would be organised in Varanasi in November this year. He was having one-to-one interaction with entrepreneurs who came from Varanasi to attend Chakghat programme in Rewa district on Friday.

On the occasion, Varanasi entrepreneurs announced investment of Rs 1,000 crore in Vindhya Region.

Earlier, while addressing Vindhya Vikas Sankalp programme in Chakghat, Yadav said that a new industrial area would be established on 400-acre land in Teothar in Rewa district of Vindhya Region. He also announced to upgrade civil hospital from 50 beds to 100 beds and construction of a corridor along Tamas river.

He laid the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 162 crore. Investor Vinod Agrawal will install compressed biogas plant. The stubble will be purchased for plant.