 Bhopal News: 40-year-old Man Held For Making Videos Of Women’s Toilets At Trade Fair Site
Another accused is on the run, and a team has been sent to search for the other accused, the police said. When Gautam was quizzed, he said the man who was on the run told him to make videos of the women’s toilets installed at the BTR ground and promised to give him money for it. He also said the other accused, who was on the run, made the video viral on social media.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 40-year-old Man Held For Making Videos Of Women’s Toilets At Trade Fair Site | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolgawan police arrested a 40-year-old man and sent him to jail for making a video of a woman in the temporary toilets installed at the BTI ground where Vindhya Vyapar Mela is being held.

The police acted against the man after the video went viral on social media. The culprit has been identified as Priyans Gautam, a resident of Prem Vihar colony in the city, but the mastermind of the incident is on the run.

According to the police, an obscene video of a women’s toilet went viral on social media on December 24. The video put a question mark on the security system of the trade fair. The office-bearers of the trade fair and some residents of Kolgawan lodged a complaint at the police station. In the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that two persons were responsible for making the video viral on social media. The police said the other accused would soon be arrested.

