Bhopal News: Interstate Bike Theft Racket Busted In Irani Dera

Interstate Bike Theft Racket Busted In Irani Dera | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An interstate gang involved in large-scale motorcycle thefts across the country was busted by Bhopal police after a planned late Saturday night operation held at Irani Dera, which had allegedly become a safe haven for criminals.

Further crackdown exposed a well-organised network operating in at least 10 states with stolen bikes from across India being hidden in the capital, said police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra on Monday.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, he said that gang members would steal motorcycles in different states and then travel by road to Bhopal where they would lie low in Irani Dera to avoid detection. The locality had gradually turned into a major hideout for offenders involved in theft and robbery, he added.

During the operation, police recovered several high-end motorcycles including sports and racing bikes,” Mishra said. The value of the seized vehicles ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh. Many bikes were found without number plates, a tactic used by the accused to prevent tracking by law enforcement agencies.

Search on

Authorities have informed police departments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Indore, and teams from other states are expected to take custody of accused wanted in their jurisdictions. Search operations are on in Irani Dera while special teams have been formed to trace key suspects, including Raju Irani.

Network in 10 states

Investigation revealed that the motorcycles were stolen not only from Madhya Pradesh but also from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other states. After committing the crimes, the accused would travel to Bhopal via highways and conceal the stolen vehicles in and around Irani Dera.