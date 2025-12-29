Bhopal News: Youths Take Out 29-Km March To Protest Obscene Comments Against Women | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Akrosh Yatra taken out by youths from the Nowgong area of the district a month back was seen on the roads of the district headquarters on Monday.

The youths, who were staging a sit-in outside the Nowgong police station, took out a 29-km march to inform the officials of the district administration about their demands.

After reaching Chhatarpur, they held a demonstration outside the collectorate and handed over a memorandum to the administration. The memo was addressed to the President of India and the Governor of MP. According to Deepu Sharma, who was leading the march, Section 19 of the Constitution gives every Indian the right to freedom of speech, and Sections 25 to 28 ensure freedom of practicing any religion.

But it has been observed that in the name of freedom of speech, women are being targeted at public forums and on social media.

Offensive comments are being made against women and hatred is being spread, Sharma said. Sharma said if a law were not made, the coming generation will lose faith in the law of the land.

The youths also recited Sunderkand outside the collectorate.