 Bhopal News: Youths Take Out 29-Km March To Protest Obscene Comments Against Women
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Youths Take Out 29-Km March To Protest Obscene Comments Against Women

Bhopal News: Youths Take Out 29-Km March To Protest Obscene Comments Against Women

After reaching Chhatarpur, they held a demonstration outside the collectorate and handed over a memorandum to the administration. The memo was addressed to the President of India and the Governor of MP. According to Deepu Sharma, who was leading the march, Section 19 of the Constitution gives every Indian the right to freedom of speech, .

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Youths Take Out 29-Km March To Protest Obscene Comments Against Women | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Akrosh Yatra taken out by youths from the Nowgong area of the district a month back was seen on the roads of the district headquarters on Monday.

The youths, who were staging a sit-in outside the Nowgong police station, took out a 29-km march to inform the officials of the district administration about their demands.

Read Also
MP News: Leopard Jumps Fence Of Government Employee's House In Jabalpur; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
article-image

After reaching Chhatarpur, they held a demonstration outside the collectorate and handed over a memorandum to the administration. The memo was addressed to the President of India and the Governor of MP. According to Deepu Sharma, who was leading the march, Section 19 of the Constitution gives every Indian the right to freedom of speech, and Sections 25 to 28 ensure freedom of practicing any religion.

But it has been observed that in the name of freedom of speech, women are being targeted at public forums and on social media.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 170 Sheep Die After Consuming Stale Food Left At PM Modi-Inaugurated Lucknow’s Rashtra Prerna Sthal, NGOs Blame Civic Negligence
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 170 Sheep Die After Consuming Stale Food Left At PM Modi-Inaugurated Lucknow’s Rashtra Prerna Sthal, NGOs Blame Civic Negligence
Uttar Pradesh Tops Domestic Tourism Rankings In 2025 With 137 Crore Visitors; Ranks Fourth In Foreign Arrivals
Uttar Pradesh Tops Domestic Tourism Rankings In 2025 With 137 Crore Visitors; Ranks Fourth In Foreign Arrivals
Supreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues
Supreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues
BMC Elections 2026: Livability, Law Enforcement And Governance To Decide Voter Mood In Cuffe Parade, Citizens’ Survey Reveals
BMC Elections 2026: Livability, Law Enforcement And Governance To Decide Voter Mood In Cuffe Parade, Citizens’ Survey Reveals

Offensive comments are being made against women and hatred is being spread, Sharma said. Sharma said if a law were not made, the coming generation will lose faith in the law of the land.

The youths also recited Sunderkand outside the collectorate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 40-year-old Man Held For Making Videos Of Women’s Toilets At Trade Fair Site

Bhopal News: 40-year-old Man Held For Making Videos Of Women’s Toilets At Trade Fair Site

Bhopal News: Interstate Bike Theft Racket Busted In Irani Dera

Bhopal News: Interstate Bike Theft Racket Busted In Irani Dera

Bhopal News: Youths Take Out 29-Km March To Protest Obscene Comments Against Women

Bhopal News: Youths Take Out 29-Km March To Protest Obscene Comments Against Women

Bhopal News: High Court Stays Eviction Of Slum Dwellers Living Behind Manas Bhawan

Bhopal News: High Court Stays Eviction Of Slum Dwellers Living Behind Manas Bhawan

Bhopal News: 30-year-old Man Rescued After 1-Hour Standoff On High-Tension Tower

Bhopal News: 30-year-old Man Rescued After 1-Hour Standoff On High-Tension Tower