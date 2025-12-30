 MP News: Thieves Break Into Army Jawan’s House In Jabalpur, Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen; CCTV Captures Theft
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Thieves Break Into Army Jawan’s House In Jabalpur, Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen; CCTV Captures Theft

MP News: Thieves Break Into Army Jawan’s House In Jabalpur, Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen; CCTV Captures Theft

Thieves broke into the unoccupied house of Army jawan Arun Rao in Chagger Farm Society, Tilhari, under Gorabazar police station limits. They broke the lock and stole jewelry worth lakhs of rupees. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Police and a dog squad are investigating and examining footage to identify the accused.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Thieves Break Into Army Jawan’s House In Jabalpur, Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen; CCTV Captures Theft |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two robbers allegedly broke into an Army Jawan's house in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and decamped with jewellery worth lakhs of rupees on Monday. CCTV captured the entire theft.

The theft took place in Chagger Farm Society, Tilhari, under the jurisdiction of the Gorabazar police station and has raised serious questions over safety in residential areas.

Check out the CCTV footage:

According to reports, the house belongs to Arun Rao, an army jawan who was not at home at the time of the incident. Using the opportunity of an unoccupied house, two thieves allegedly broke into the house and entered the premises. They then reportedly plundered the house and decamped with precious gold and silver jewellery kept in the house.

FPJ Shorts
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
Read Also
MP News: Labourer's 18-Year-Old Daughter Raped By Landlord In Gwalior
article-image

CCTV captures the theft

The entire act of robbery was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. In the video, two masked unidentified accused were seen approaching the Jawan's house in a suspicious manner.

They broke the lock of the house and entered the house. There were no commuters or neighbours nearby at the time of the robbery.

Read Also
MP News: Indore-Ujjain Heli Service Hit, Jabalpur Lags Tourists Flock To Jyotirlingas, Seniors Show...
article-image

Upon receiving information, Gorabazar police reached the spot and examined the scene to trace the accused. Police are closely examining the footage to identify the suspects. A dog squad team was also deployed at the scene to gather evidence to nab the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Thieves Break Into Army Jawan’s House In Jabalpur, Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen; CCTV...

MP News: Thieves Break Into Army Jawan’s House In Jabalpur, Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen; CCTV...

MP News: 18-Year-Old Stabbed To Death While Eating 'Golgappe' In Jabalpur

MP News: 18-Year-Old Stabbed To Death While Eating 'Golgappe' In Jabalpur

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cites 'Loopholes In MGNREGA' As Major Reason For Its...

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cites 'Loopholes In MGNREGA' As Major Reason For Its...

MP News: Labourer's 18-Year-Old Daughter Raped By Landlord In Gwalior

MP News: Labourer's 18-Year-Old Daughter Raped By Landlord In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh December 30, 2025 Weather Update: Sharp Dip In Temperature & Dense Fog Prompts...

Madhya Pradesh December 30, 2025 Weather Update: Sharp Dip In Temperature & Dense Fog Prompts...