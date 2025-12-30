MP News: Thieves Break Into Army Jawan’s House In Jabalpur, Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen; CCTV Captures Theft |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two robbers allegedly broke into an Army Jawan's house in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and decamped with jewellery worth lakhs of rupees on Monday. CCTV captured the entire theft.

The theft took place in Chagger Farm Society, Tilhari, under the jurisdiction of the Gorabazar police station and has raised serious questions over safety in residential areas.

Check out the CCTV footage:

According to reports, the house belongs to Arun Rao, an army jawan who was not at home at the time of the incident. Using the opportunity of an unoccupied house, two thieves allegedly broke into the house and entered the premises. They then reportedly plundered the house and decamped with precious gold and silver jewellery kept in the house.

CCTV captures the theft

The entire act of robbery was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. In the video, two masked unidentified accused were seen approaching the Jawan's house in a suspicious manner.

They broke the lock of the house and entered the house. There were no commuters or neighbours nearby at the time of the robbery.

Upon receiving information, Gorabazar police reached the spot and examined the scene to trace the accused. Police are closely examining the footage to identify the suspects. A dog squad team was also deployed at the scene to gather evidence to nab the accused.