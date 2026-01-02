 MP News: Protestors Demand To Invoke NSA Against Groups Accused Of Buring Ambedkar’s Picture In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Protestors Demand To Invoke NSA Against Groups Accused Of Buring Ambedkar’s Picture In Gwalior

MP News: Protestors Demand To Invoke NSA Against Groups Accused Of Buring Ambedkar’s Picture In Gwalior

Protests broke out in Gwalior over the burning of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s picture and offensive slogans. Dalit organisations demanded strict action and NSA against advocate Anil Mishra. An FIR was filed against eight people, and four accused were arrested. The accused were produced in court under heavy security. Authorities assured further action, after which the protest ended.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Protests Erupt In Gwalior Over Burning of Ambedkar’s Picture, FIR Filed Against Eight |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Protests intensified in Gwalior over the burning of Bhimrao Ambedkar's picture and the chanting of offensive slogans.

On Friday, several Dalit organisations, including the Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party, staged a demonstration at the Collectorate. The protesters deemed the FIR filed against the accused insufficient and demanded that the National Security Act (NSA) be invoked against Advocate Anil Mishra.

Meanwhile, the police took four accused, including Advocate Anil Mishra, who were in custody, from the Purani Chhawani police station to the district hospital for a medical examination. After the medical examination, the accused were produced in court. During this time, the court's outer gate was closed. Lawyers alleged that they were also prevented from entering.

The protesting organisations warned that the agitation would not end until SSP Dharamveer Singh himself arrived at the spot and gave a concrete assurance. They also stated that if their demands were not met, the movement will be intensified. The protesters submitted a memorandum to SDM CB Prasad.

FPJ Shorts
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders School Closure Till January 5 As Cold Wave Intensifies
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders School Closure Till January 5 As Cold Wave Intensifies
'Aise Ignore Nahi Karna Chahiye..': Washington Sundar Faces Netizens Scrutiny After Ignoring Fans For Autographs
'Aise Ignore Nahi Karna Chahiye..': Washington Sundar Faces Netizens Scrutiny After Ignoring Fans For Autographs
Maharashtra Corruption Crackdown: Palghar Cop Booked For ₹50,000 Bribe Demand, Industry Inspector Arrested In Sindhudurg
Maharashtra Corruption Crackdown: Palghar Cop Booked For ₹50,000 Bribe Demand, Industry Inspector Arrested In Sindhudurg
Assam News: Guwahati Police Record Major Crime Reduction, Improved Convictions & Stronger Public Safety In 2025
Assam News: Guwahati Police Record Major Crime Reduction, Improved Convictions & Stronger Public Safety In 2025

The sit-in protest ended after they received an assurance of action against the accused.

Earlier, on Thursday night, an FIR was registered at the Cyber ​​Cell police station in Gwalior against seven people, including Advocate Anil Mishra, for burning a picture of Bhimrao Ambedkar and chanting derogatory slogans.

Read Also
MP News: Man Caught In Hilarious Conversation With Snake In Chhatarpur; Video Viral
article-image

The police have taken four accused into custody in this case. According to the police, Anil Mishra was taken into custody on Thursday night while he was leaving to attend an event in Morena.

The protesting groups warned that their agitation would continue until SSP Dharamveer Singh personally assured action. The protest ended after officials promised further action. SDM CB Prasad said legal action is underway and the court will decide on adding stricter charges.

Read Also
MP News: Friends Lure 21-Year-Old To Booze Party, Beat Him To Death Over ‘Black Magic’ Suspicion...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CCTV Footage: 2 Thieves Cloaked In Blanket Break Shop Shutter, Steal Cash & Valuables In MP’s...

CCTV Footage: 2 Thieves Cloaked In Blanket Break Shop Shutter, Steal Cash & Valuables In MP’s...

MP News: Protestors Demand To Invoke NSA Against Groups Accused Of Buring Ambedkar’s Picture In...

MP News: Protestors Demand To Invoke NSA Against Groups Accused Of Buring Ambedkar’s Picture In...

MP News: 13 Trains Including Indore-Banaras Express & Godan Express To Get Temporary Halt At Prayag...

MP News: 13 Trains Including Indore-Banaras Express & Godan Express To Get Temporary Halt At Prayag...

MP News: Face Distorted, Woman Found Dead In Gwalior Forest; Police Release AI-Generated Image To...

MP News: Face Distorted, Woman Found Dead In Gwalior Forest; Police Release AI-Generated Image To...

MP News: Dalit Family Attacked With Guns, Sticks For Objecting To Cattle Grazing In Field; 5 Injured...

MP News: Dalit Family Attacked With Guns, Sticks For Objecting To Cattle Grazing In Field; 5 Injured...