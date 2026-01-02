MP News: After Video Of Dancers Performing At Government School On New Year’s Party Goes Viral, Show-Cause To Principal In Datia | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Days after a video showing a group of women dancing on a stage set up at a government school in Datia went viral, the District Education Officer on Friday has issued a show-cause notice to the school’s principal seeking a written explanation.

According to reports, the incident took place at a government school in Parasari village in Datia district during a New Year’s eve celebration.

The purported video shows female dancers performing to the song ‘Raja Ji Ke Dilwa Toot Jaayein’ on a stage set up inside the government school campus amid a cheering crowd. The video also captures villagers throwing money at the hired dancers.

The school’s principal Jagnarayan Bhagat claimed the event was organized during the New Year holidays and without his permission.

District Education Officer (DEO) Sunil Shukla said that while school premises can be used for social or cultural gatherings outside of school hours, such “obscene” performances violate departmental guidelines. “If the investigation reveals a breach of rules, strict disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible,” Shukla added.

Officials said they were investigating who authorized the entry of the dancers and the use of school property for the event.