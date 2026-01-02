MP News: Face Distorted, Woman Found Dead In Gwalior Forest; Police Release AI-Generated Image To Seek Identification

MP News: Unidentified Woman Found In Gwalior Forest; Police Release AI-Generated Image To Seek Identification |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The body of an unidentified woman, with face distorted, was recovered in the forests of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday night. Police used artificial intelligence (AI) to create a facial reconstruction for identification purposes.

The body was found in the forests of Narayan Vihar Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Gole Ka Mandir police station. The woman's face was distorted, making the identification of the woman a bit difficult. The police have used artificial intelligence (AI) to create a facial reconstruction showing how she may have looked when alive.

Earlier police announced a reward of ₹10,000 for the woman's identification. Additionally, the woman had a tattoo on her right hand that says "Pappu." The tattoo is considered an important lead for the investigation.

Preliminary investigations revealed injury marks on the woman's forehead and head, which could have been caused by being struck with a heavy object or by a fall. This suggests that the woman was murdered.

ASP Beniwal said that the AI-generated picture has been released on social media. The woman's pictures are also being displayed at major intersections, fairgrounds, and other public places. It is important to