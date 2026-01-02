MP News: Dalit Family Attacked With Guns, Sticks For Objecting To Cattle Grazing In Field; 5 Injured -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A dalit family in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena was allegedly attacked with bullets and sticks for objecting to cattle grazing in their field and removal of their bajra fodder, as reported on Friday.

The incident took place in Rajaram Ka Pura village of Joura block in Morena district where five members of the family were injured.

A video of the incident showing youths carrying sticks has also surfaced on social media.

The victims said that the accused grazed their cattle in their field and removed the bajra fodder even after multiple objections.

Angered by objection, the accused allegedly reached the Dalit family’s house, fired several rounds and later attacked them with sticks.

The injured were identified as Ramesh Jatav, Maharaj Jatav, Bahadur Jatav, Mahadevi Jatav and Simla Jatav who are undergoing treatment at Joura hospital at present.

Police delayed FIR registration

The family also accused the police of delaying the registration of the complaint.

Victim Maharaj Jatav alleged that Banwari Gurjar and 10 -12 of his associates were involved in the attack.

Joura SDOP Nitin Baghel said the dispute was related to cattle and fodder. He added that an argument earlier escalated into a clash between both sides.

An FIR has been registered based on video evidence and available facts and further investigation is underway.

(Inputs from FP News Service)