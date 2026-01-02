CCTV Footage: 2 Thieves Cloaked In Blanket Break Shop Shutter, Steal Cash & Valuables In MP’s Chhatarpur - VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of theft was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Friday, where 2 unidentified thieves, cloaked in a blanket, broke open a shop’s shutter and made away with cash and valuables.

The crime came to fore through footage caught in the CCTV camera installed outside the shop.

In the footage, two men can be seen concealed beneath a blanket, sitting at the corner of the shutter and attempting to break the locks. In the other footage, they can be seen inside the shop scanning the premises, in search of cash and valuables.

According to information, the incident took place at a wholesale shop in Chhatarpur, late on Thursday night near Sarani Darwaza in the City Kotwali police station area.

The two accused are still unidentified as the had covered themselves with blankets to avoid identification. They broke the shop’s shutter and entered the premises within minutes.

The shop owner, Anuj Gupta, reported that the thieves escaped with around ₹6,000 in cash along with valuable items.

The theft was discovered in the morning when the shop was opened, causing panic among local traders.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas.

City Kotwali TI Arvind Dangi said efforts are underway to identify the accused and they will be arrested soon.

Further investigation is ongoing.