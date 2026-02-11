Indore News: 19 Police Personnel Honoured For Exemplary Service |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh felicitated 19 officers and personnel for exemplary policing work, including major seizures of MD drugs and brown sugar, recovery of stolen property and effective traffic management.

The recognition came under a weekly incentive initiative aimed at motivating personnel delivering outstanding performance in public safety and law enforcement.

The programme was held on Tuesday at the commissioner’s office in Palasia, where CP Singh awarded commendation certificates and cash incentives. Additional CP RK Singh and other senior officers also appreciated the awardees and encouraged continued dedication.

Among the honoured personnel were officers from Rau police station for arresting three accused and seizing 62 grams of MD drugs worth about Rs 6.31 lakh. Crime Branch staff were recognised for recovering 102.76 grams of brown sugar.

Malharganj police personnel were rewarded for tracing a minor girl within 24 hours under Operation Muskan and for timely medical assistance to a teenager during a religious procession.Other awards acknowledged arrests in theft cases, action against illegal liquor smuggling, onboarding service records on the e-HRMS portal within deadlines and efficient traffic management at key junctions and IT Park.