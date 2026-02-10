MP Budget: There Should Not Be Any Cut In Capital Expenses, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said there should not be any cut in the capital expenses in the upcoming budget.

Yadav made the remark while he was watching the budget presentation in Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Budget was presented before Yadav on Tuesday. Before this, it was presented to the cabinet. According to sources, the budget may be worth Rs 4.70 lakh crore. In the previous financial year (2025-26), a budget worth Rs 4.021 lakh crore was presented.

Yadav said the revenue expenses may have increased, but there should not be any compromise on the capital expenses. The capital expenses should be increased this year in comparison to the last year, he said.

The officers of the finance department spoke about the cut in the state’s share of central taxes. Yadav said there would not be any decrease in the state’s share of taxes, which he would discuss afterwards.

A cut in expenses also figured in the discussion. Thus, the schemes, supposed to be launched at the beginning of the year, may be started a few months later.

Along with this, it was also discussed that some work may be done through private-public partnership. The government will make efforts to bring private investments.