MP Teachers’ Recruitment: Candidates Go On Hunger Strike, Demand More Posts; Shave Head, Burn Marksheets To Press For Demands |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The candidates for Teacher Recruitment Grade 2 (Middle School) and Grade 3 (Primary School) of Madhya Pradesh went on a hunger strike at Ambedkar Park to demand increase in number of posts.

They shaved their heads and burned their D El Ed and BEd marksheets to press for their demands. The protestors said that despite repeated memorandum, dialogues, and peaceful protests, the government ignored increasing number of posts that adversely affected their future. They demanded that the government should take decision on increasing the posts immediately and issue orders with a clear timeline.

Earlier on Monday, school teachers aspiring for Grade-2 and Grade-3 posts staged a massive protest in the state capital. The protesters took out a rally from Vyapam Square to the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) and held a demonstration by prostrating on the road to draw the government’s attention to their demands.

The protesting candidates alleged that a large number of teaching posts in government schools are lying vacant, yet the state government has announced only a limited number of seats in the ongoing recruitment process.

They claimed that instead of permanent appointments, guest faculty teachers are being increasingly used, which is affecting both job security and the quality of education.