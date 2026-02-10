 MP Teachers’ Recruitment: Candidates Go On Hunger Strike, Demand More Posts; Shave Head, Burn Marksheets To Press For Demands
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Teachers’ Recruitment: Candidates Go On Hunger Strike, Demand More Posts; Shave Head, Burn Marksheets To Press For Demands

MP Teachers’ Recruitment: Candidates Go On Hunger Strike, Demand More Posts; Shave Head, Burn Marksheets To Press For Demands

Candidates for Teacher Recruitment Grade 2 and Grade 3 in Madhya Pradesh staged a hunger strike at Ambedkar Park, Bhopal, demanding an increase in posts. To press their demands, protestors shaved their heads and burned D.El.Ed and B.Ed marksheets. They alleged the government ignored repeated appeals and urged immediate orders with a clear timeline.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
MP Teachers’ Recruitment: Candidates Go On Hunger Strike, Demand More Posts; Shave Head, Burn Marksheets To Press For Demands |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The candidates for Teacher Recruitment Grade 2 (Middle School) and Grade 3 (Primary School) of Madhya Pradesh went on a hunger strike at Ambedkar Park to demand increase in number of posts.

They shaved their heads and burned their D El Ed and BEd marksheets to press for their demands. The protestors said that despite repeated memorandum, dialogues, and peaceful protests, the government ignored increasing number of posts that adversely affected their future. They demanded that the government should take decision on increasing the posts immediately and issue orders with a clear timeline.

Earlier on Monday, school teachers aspiring for Grade-2 and Grade-3 posts staged a massive protest in the state capital. The protesters took out a rally from Vyapam Square to the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) and held a demonstration by prostrating on the road to draw the government’s attention to their demands.

The protesting candidates alleged that a large number of teaching posts in government schools are lying vacant, yet the state government has announced only a limited number of seats in the ongoing recruitment process.

FPJ Shorts
Pak-ISI Backed Terror Plot Foiled; 1 Held With RDX-Based IED
Pak-ISI Backed Terror Plot Foiled; 1 Held With RDX-Based IED
Indian Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Iran ‘Shadow Fleet’ In Arabian Sea
Indian Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Iran ‘Shadow Fleet’ In Arabian Sea
India Moves To Declare Mahadev Online Book Promoters Chandrakar And Uppal As Fugitive Economic Offenders, Soon To Join Mallya, Modi And Choksi
India Moves To Declare Mahadev Online Book Promoters Chandrakar And Uppal As Fugitive Economic Offenders, Soon To Join Mallya, Modi And Choksi
Mumbai News: 4-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Speeding Shivshahi Bus Rams Scooter In Parel, Driver Arrested
Mumbai News: 4-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Speeding Shivshahi Bus Rams Scooter In Parel, Driver Arrested
Read Also
Indore News: Enforcement Directorate Attaches Properties Worth ₹1.6 Crore Of Suspended IMC Officer
article-image

They claimed that instead of permanent appointments, guest faculty teachers are being increasingly used, which is affecting both job security and the quality of education.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: FIR Against Lawyer, Guarantors Of Irani Gang For Securing Bail Using Forged Documents
MP News: FIR Against Lawyer, Guarantors Of Irani Gang For Securing Bail Using Forged Documents
MP News: Non-Functional Oxygen Plant For Long Period Is Criminal Negligence, Says MPHRC
MP News: Non-Functional Oxygen Plant For Long Period Is Criminal Negligence, Says MPHRC
MP Teachers’ Recruitment: Candidates Go On Hunger Strike, Demand More Posts; Shave Head, Burn...
MP Teachers’ Recruitment: Candidates Go On Hunger Strike, Demand More Posts; Shave Head, Burn...
MP Cabinet Decisions: Family Pension To Cover Unmarried, Widow And Divorced Daughters
MP Cabinet Decisions: Family Pension To Cover Unmarried, Widow And Divorced Daughters
MP News: Ministers Can See Info Of 65 Years With A Click; The Tablets Given To The Ministers Contain...
MP News: Ministers Can See Info Of 65 Years With A Click; The Tablets Given To The Ministers Contain...