 Indore News: 23-Year-Old Welder Electrocuted To Death While Working
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 23-Year-Old Welder Electrocuted To Death While Working

Indore News: 23-Year-Old Welder Electrocuted To Death While Working

A 23-year-old welder, Jeevan from Malwa Mill, died after an iron pipe he was lifting touched a high-tension line at an under-construction house in Azad Nagar, Indore. In a separate case, Bhanwarkuan police booked two men for negligence after worker Kamlesh Verma was electrocuted at a construction site lacking safety measures.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 23-Year-Old Welder Electrocuted To Death While Working | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old welder was electrocuted to death while working at a house in the Azad Nagar police station area on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Jeevan, a resident of the Malwa Mill area. Azad Nagar police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya said that the incident occurred at an under-construction house in Virat Nagar while Jeevan was working on-site.

While he was lifting an iron pipe, it accidentally came into contact with an overhead high-tension line and he suffered severe electric shock. He was rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The police launched a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Two booked for negligence following worker's death

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Signs MoUs With Tata Trusts, Naam Foundation For Welfare
Maharashtra Signs MoUs With Tata Trusts, Naam Foundation For Welfare
Mumbai District Annual Plan 2026–27 Gets ₹813 Crore Approval
Mumbai District Annual Plan 2026–27 Gets ₹813 Crore Approval
State Consumer Commission Orders HP Employees’ Credit Society To Refund ₹9 Lakh With Interest, Awards ₹5 Lakh Compensation To Retired HPCL Employee
State Consumer Commission Orders HP Employees’ Credit Society To Refund ₹9 Lakh With Interest, Awards ₹5 Lakh Compensation To Retired HPCL Employee
'Usman Tariq Ke Saamne Kya Karenge...': Netizens Worried Ahead Of IND VS PAK After Namibia's Erasmus Takes 4-Fer In Delhi
'Usman Tariq Ke Saamne Kya Karenge...': Netizens Worried Ahead Of IND VS PAK After Namibia's Erasmus Takes 4-Fer In Delhi

Bhanwarkuan police registered a case against two individuals for causing death by negligence after a worker was electrocuted during construction work.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kamlesh Verma, a resident of Prajapat Nagar. The incident occurred on September 18, when Kamlesh was working at an under-construction house and came into contact with a live electric line while lifting a pole.

Read Also
MP News: Over 600 Government Employees In Ratlam Join Nationwide Strike Against Labour Laws
article-image

The case was registered against Trilok Kushwah of Limbodi and Mahesh Limanpure of Nagin Nagar. During the investigation, it was revealed that construction was being carried out without proper safety precautions and that the accused failed to ensure the safety of the workers on-site.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 23-Year-Old Welder Electrocuted To Death While Working
Indore News: 23-Year-Old Welder Electrocuted To Death While Working
Indore News: Protest Over Valentines Day Event At NMIMS; Event Stopped
Indore News: Protest Over Valentines Day Event At NMIMS; Event Stopped
Indore News: Survey Begins For Metro’s Revised Underground Route; Elevated Corridor Nears...
Indore News: Survey Begins For Metro’s Revised Underground Route; Elevated Corridor Nears...
MP News: Centre’s Green Light For Railway Gauge Conversion Project In Ratlam
MP News: Centre’s Green Light For Railway Gauge Conversion Project In Ratlam
MP News: Over 600 Government Employees In Ratlam Join Nationwide Strike Against Labour Laws
MP News: Over 600 Government Employees In Ratlam Join Nationwide Strike Against Labour Laws