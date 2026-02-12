Indore News: 23-Year-Old Welder Electrocuted To Death While Working | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old welder was electrocuted to death while working at a house in the Azad Nagar police station area on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Jeevan, a resident of the Malwa Mill area. Azad Nagar police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya said that the incident occurred at an under-construction house in Virat Nagar while Jeevan was working on-site.

While he was lifting an iron pipe, it accidentally came into contact with an overhead high-tension line and he suffered severe electric shock. He was rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The police launched a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Two booked for negligence following worker's death

Bhanwarkuan police registered a case against two individuals for causing death by negligence after a worker was electrocuted during construction work.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kamlesh Verma, a resident of Prajapat Nagar. The incident occurred on September 18, when Kamlesh was working at an under-construction house and came into contact with a live electric line while lifting a pole.

The case was registered against Trilok Kushwah of Limbodi and Mahesh Limanpure of Nagin Nagar. During the investigation, it was revealed that construction was being carried out without proper safety precautions and that the accused failed to ensure the safety of the workers on-site.