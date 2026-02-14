MP News: Congress Workers Begs On Behalf Of State Government In Dindori | FP Photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers led by the party legislator Omkar Singh Markam held a demonstration, carrying begging bowls and vegetable bags on Friday.

They sought alms from the people on behalf of the state government on Friday. Markam alleged that the government did not have enough money to help the poor.

The labourers of the district have been deprived of their wages worth Rs 45 crore in the district since October, Markam said. The protest was against the government s failure to pay wages to the workers under MNREGA.

The protesters not only took a rally in the city but also collected rations and financial help. Because of the rally, there was a traffic gridlock in the city, which continued for several hours.

Policemen were deployed to handle any untoward incident. After the rally, Markam handed over the money and rations collected from the people to deputy collector JP Yadav.

Markam further said if the workers did not get their wages, the Congress will lodge a protest in the upcoming budget session of the House by seeking alms.

The Congress legislator also raised the issues of the Asha-Usha and Anganwadi workers.

He said if the issues were not solved, he would intensify the agitation.