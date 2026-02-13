Bhopal News: Submit Info On Simplifying Primary Sector Rules By May 31, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Anurag Jain asked departments to propose changes along international benchmarks to simplify rules and laws of primary sectors under the Vikshit Bharat 2047 concept.

He was addressing the Ease of Doing Business Task Force meeting at Mantralaya on Friday.

Jain asked officers of departments concerned to submit recommendations and necessary changes by May 31. The process aims to simplify rules and provisions across 28 primary sectors related to business, industries and public welfare.

He said that along with guidance from the empowered committee, coordination could be done with relevant central government departments. By linking the PM Pragati Portal with Parivesh Portal, information on best practices and reforms from other states can be accessed.

Through the Madhya Pradesh Jan Vishwas Amendment and Provision Act 2024 and 2025, the state has earmarked 108 provisions in 26 laws for reform to improve Ease of Doing Business.

5 more sectors added in second phase, Neelam Shami Rao

Neelam Shami Rao, chairman of the Task Force and Secretary of Textile Ministry, also attended the meeting. She said that Madhya Pradesh achieved second position in 23 primary sectors under the first phase of Ease of Doing Business.

In the second phase, five more primary sectors have been included: energy, tourism, environment, health care, and education. The Task Force has fixed June 30 as the deadline for simplification and reform of the state s rules.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Forest, Urban Administration and Development, Health, and Education briefed the meeting on upcoming rule simplifications.