Pune: Solis Unveils Solis JP 975 And Next-Gen Tractors At Kisan Agri Show 2025 |

Pune: Solis, the flagship brand of International Tractors Limited (ITL), has showcased an innovative and extensive lineup of the most powerful multispeed tractors at the Kisan Agri Show 2025 at Pune, Maharashtra. This includes the recently introduced Solis JP 975 tractor, which is built on a completely new generation platform, along with next-generation models such as Solis 2716 SN and Yanmar YM 235 that are designed for maximum farmer output.

Complementing the new models, the company has also lined up Solis 5724 4WD, and YM 348R which are specifically engineered to ensure best comfort and higher operational efficiency for every Viksit Kisan.

The Solis JP 975 2WD/4WD is built on a completely new platform with JP Tech 4-cylinder engine, India's first in its segment 15F + 5R epicyclic transmission, side-shift gears and a minimum of 5 optimal working speeds for a better farming experience.

Orchard Expert Solis 2716 SN is equipped with the world's best engine, highest PTO power, side shift gear, 3 feet option, 12F+4R transmission whereas Farming Expert YM 235 comes equipped with the Yanmar’s advanced powerful engine, projector head lamp, standard ROP, power shuttle with 16 speed option - that ensures best-in-class ground clearance, minimum turning radius, comfort, control, and versatility for all farming activities. The company has also lined up Yanmar YM 348R with large rear tyre size 14.9x28 at its stall no. OD – 03 at the Kisan Pune show.

Speaking at the event, Mudit Gupta, President, Solis Yanmar, said, “It fills us with great pride to introduce our robust line-up of tractors for Maharashtra farmers’ prosperity, which also includes the latest models - Solis JP 975 2WD/4WD, Solis 2716 SN and YM 235. With the launch of our Solis JP 975, we are bringing a new dawn of farming for our farmers as we have incorporated a completely new gen platform with cutting-edge technology to enhance farmer productivity."

"Alongside, our Orchard Expert Solis 2716 SN and Farming Expert YM 235 offer exceptional versatility to meet the diverse needs of our Viksit Kisan in the state. At Solis, we are fully committed to transform the overall experience of our farmers with innovative tractors with newer technology that enhance operating comfort and income,” he added.

The event was also graced by Director Yanmar Ivamo san, Division Head Mahesh Ithape, and dealer partners across Maharashtra and farmers. Kisan Agri Show 2025 exhibition is a hub for agricultural brands, industry stakeholders, farmers and agriculture enthusiasts to connect with each other for the growth of farming. It is being organised from 10 to 14 December 2025 at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC), Moshi, near Bhosari, Pune, Maharashtra.