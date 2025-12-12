PMC’s Pune Kids Festival Kicks Off With Theme ‘Less Screen, More Play’ | X/@PMCPune

The fourth edition of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Pune Kids Festival was inaugurated on Thursday at 10:30 am at Sarasbaug at the hands of Additional Municipal Commissioner of Pune, Pawneet Kaur, Sahitya Akademi award-winning children’s author Rajiv Tambe, and renowned actress Mrunmayee Deshpande.

Every year, this festival attracts more than 1.5 lakh parents and young children from across the city, offering them a variety of activities specially designed for parents, newborns, and young children.

This year’s festival theme is “Less Screen, More Play”, with a special focus on parental health, mental well-being, and overall wellness -- critical aspects of early childhood development that often remain neglected.

The objective of the event is to create awareness among parents about how the early years of their child’s life (0 to 6 years) shape their development and why mindful nurturing during this period matters.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Pune’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Pawneet Kaur said, “This year’s festival encourages families to reduce screen time and engage in more play, spending meaningful family time together. This theme is important not only for children but equally for their parents. This year, we have introduced a ‘Care Pavilion’ in the festival, offering parents an opportunity to reflect on their parenting journey, understand its challenges, and explore solutions for their own well-being. I urge Pune’s families to visit the festival and enjoy the exciting activities at over 30 stalls.”

Rajiv Tambe captivated the children with a few short stories. Highlighting the significance of the festival, he said, “Childhood is an extremely important phase in the lives of both children and parents. Parents must remember to remain playful while raising their children. Children constantly seek engagement, and as a society, it is essential for us to find the best ways to support them. This Kids Festival is a reminder to bring more play into our lives.”

Mrunmayee Deshpande said, “I am delighted to see the PMC shining light on early childhood and early parenting -- topics that often do not receive enough discussion. We tend to take children’s needs for granted. Understanding how impactful the early years are enables us to take concrete steps toward creating a better environment for them. Equally important is discussing challenges such as postpartum depression, which is often suppressed. This Kids Festival offers Pune’s citizens a wonderful opportunity to understand these issues in a fun and playful way. I deeply appreciate the PMC’s work in this important yet overlooked area. If similar efforts continue on a larger scale, I hope Pune will once again be known -- not just as the city of cycles, as it once was -- but as a city for young children.”