WATCH: Incredible Aerial View Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Video Screengrab

Videos of traffic jams on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, especially near the ghat section, go viral every weekend. However, this time, an incredible aerial view of the expressway is doing the rounds on social media.

Sharing the drone footage of the expressway, a user wrote, “Incredible aerial view of the natural scenery along the Mumbai–Pune highway.”

The video shows the beautiful greenery of the Western Ghats, enveloped in fog on winter mornings. Besides, the traffic on the expressway is minimal in the video, making it pleasing to the eye.

New 130-Km Expressway To Cut Mumbai-Pune Journey To Just 90 Minutes

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently informed that the journey between Mumbai and Pune will be reduced to just 90 minutes.

He announced a significant project that will give a new direction to travel between Pune, Mumbai, and further south. A common express highway is being constructed that connects to the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. This Greenfield link will be 130 kilometres long, stretching from Atal Setu to JNPT Chowk to Pune-Shivapur Junction.

He claimed that works worth approximately Rs 50,000 crore have been sanctioned for Pune district alone under the Road and Transport Ministry, which will commence in the next three months. This includes several important elevated projects, such as the ambitious four-tier project at Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur, worth Rs 4,207 crore. This project will have a road at the bottom, two flyovers above it, and a metro line at the very top. The tender process for this project has been completed. He also informed that the Hadapsar to Yavat project, worth Rs 5,262 crore, will be of an elevated design.