 Relief For Nashik Farmers As Bangladesh Hikes Onion Import Permits Fourfold
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRelief For Nashik Farmers As Bangladesh Hikes Onion Import Permits Fourfold

Relief For Nashik Farmers As Bangladesh Hikes Onion Import Permits Fourfold

In a major relief for onion-growing farmers, the Bangladesh government has sharply increased the number of import permits issued for onions, raising them fourfold. While only 50 import permits were being issued per day earlier, from December 13 onwards, Bangladesh will issue 200 import permits daily.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Relief For Nashik Farmers As Bangladesh Hikes Onion Import Permits Fourfold |

Nashik: In a major relief for onion-growing farmers, the Bangladesh government has sharply increased the number of import permits issued for onions, raising them fourfold. While only 50 import permits were being issued per day earlier, from December 13 onwards, Bangladesh will issue 200 import permits daily. This move is expected to give a significant boost to onion exports from India and may also trigger an upward trend in onion prices in the domestic market.

After Bangladesh recently reopened imports of Indian onions, around 1,500 tonnes have already reached Bangladeshi markets. The positive impact of this development is now visible in export activity, and signs of price movement are also being felt in domestic and local markets.

The Bangladesh government has taken this decision to stabilise its local onion market. According to information released by the Public Information Department (PID), each import permit allows the import of up to 30 tonnes of onions. As a result, expectations of better prices for Indian onion farmers have increased.

Bangladesh alone accounts for more than 40 per cent of India’s total onion exports. In the financial year 2024–25, onion exports to Bangladesh stood at 4.80 lakh metric tonnes, earning India foreign exchange worth ₹1,724 crore.

Read Also
Nashik: Former Air Force Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari To Head CHME Society
article-image


The Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture has clarified that the onion import process will continue until further orders to keep the market stable. This has generated optimism about a sustained rise in Indian onion exports and prices in the coming period.

Vikas Singh, Onion Exporter, said, “The increase in import permits by Bangladesh will significantly support onion exports. If demand continues to rise, exports will gain momentum. In major markets like Lasalgaon and Pimpalgaon, controlled arrivals are likely to lead to a gradual improvement in prices.”


Shekhar Kadam, an onion producer, said, “For the past few weeks, onion prices were not even covering production costs. If imports by Bangladesh increase, exports will open up and prices are expected to rise. If this decision continues, it will bring major relief to onion farmers.”

Read Also
IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning As Nashik Shivers At 5.3°C
article-image


Onion Exports to Bangladesh – Value (₹ Crore)

2020–21: ₹755 crore

2021–22: ₹1,301 crore

2022–23: ₹897 crore

2023–24: ₹1,555 crore

2024–25: ₹1,724 crore

FPJ Shorts
IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List
IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List
The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
Mumbai: Police Urge Fans Without Tickets To Avoid Wankhede Area During Lionel Messi Event
Mumbai: Police Urge Fans Without Tickets To Avoid Wankhede Area During Lionel Messi Event
Deepika Padukone Switches To Holiday Mode In ₹1.26 Lakh Dress-Sneaker Combo
Deepika Padukone Switches To Holiday Mode In ₹1.26 Lakh Dress-Sneaker Combo
Read Also
Jalgaon To Pune In Just 3 Hours With New Expressway Network: Nitin Gadkari
article-image


Onion Exports to Bangladesh – Quantity (Metric Tonnes)

2020–21: 5.52 lakh MT

2021–22: 6.58 lakh MT

2022–23: 6.71 lakh MT

2023–24: 7.24 lakh MT

2024–25: 4.80 lakh MT

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Relief For Nashik Farmers As Bangladesh Hikes Onion Import Permits Fourfold

Relief For Nashik Farmers As Bangladesh Hikes Onion Import Permits Fourfold

Nearly 4,000 Polling Booths Planned for Pune Civic Body Voting

Nearly 4,000 Polling Booths Planned for Pune Civic Body Voting

Pune: History-Sheeter Stabbed To Death Over Gang Rivalry; Four Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Pune: History-Sheeter Stabbed To Death Over Gang Rivalry; Four Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Pimpri Chinchwad: Vikrant Bagade Appointed Additional Commissioner Of PCMC

Pimpri Chinchwad: Vikrant Bagade Appointed Additional Commissioner Of PCMC

‘Pune Ring Road's Western Section To Be Ready By 2026, Eastern By 2028’: Minister Dada Bhuse

‘Pune Ring Road's Western Section To Be Ready By 2026, Eastern By 2028’: Minister Dada Bhuse