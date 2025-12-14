IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning As Nashik Shivers At 5.3°C |

Nashik: As cold winds from the north continue to enter the region, the intensity of winter has increased. In this backdrop, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of a cold wave in the state over the next few days. There is also an increased likelihood that temperatures will remain relatively low throughout the month of December. Meanwhile, the mercury has dropped sharply in Nashik district.



In Niphad taluka, the minimum temperature has been recorded between five and six degrees Celsius. Rui recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3°C, while the Wheat Research Centre at Kundewadi recorded 6.3°C. In neighboring districts, Dhule’s temperature dropped to 6.1°C, while Jalgaon recorded 7°C.

Read Also Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Directs Swift Action On Kumbh Mela Preparations

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for central Maharashtra and has declared a yellow alert. It is clear that the chill will intensify across the state over the next few days.