Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Directs Swift Action On Kumbh Mela Preparations

Nashik: For the upcoming Kumbh Mela to be held at Nashik–Trimbakeshwar, administrative approvals for the identified development works should be obtained immediately, tenders should be floated without delay, and the works should be expedited, directed Dr. Pravin Gedam, Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority.



He was speaking at a meeting of the Kumbh Mela Development Authority held this evening via video conferencing. The meeting was attended by Kumbh Commissioner Shekhar Singh; Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner Jalaj Sharma; Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri; District Collector Ayush Prasad; Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, Prashant Auti; Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil; Superintending Engineer, Water Resources Department, Rajesh Govardhane; Joint Director, Accounts and Treasury Department, B. D. Patil; Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan, along with officers from various departments.



During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on several key issues related to Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. These included appointment of consultant surveyors for land to be officially taken on lease; administrative approval and availability of funds for essential works of the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Health Department; final approval to proposed works plans of the Police Department (Nashik city and rural); renovation and furniture supply for the Kumbh Mela Authority office in the old Zilla Parishad building; land acquisition for construction of new ghats within the green belt area along the Godavari river; appointment of special experts for quality inspection of various works; extension of the length of Laxminarayan Ghat in Nashik city; and development of sewerage systems from Chandshi to Jalalpur, along with other urgent matters.



It was also stated that for facilities such as Sadhugram, vehicle parking, and shelter sheds for the Kumbh Mela, a demand has been made to acquire about 800 acres of land on lease within Nashik city. In this regard, administrative approval was granted for appointing consultant surveyors to undertake land surveys and related preliminary work.



Singh explained the necessity of the subjects presented in today’s meeting. NMRDA Commissioner Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Khatri, and Superintendent of Police, Patil provided information on the works to be undertaken by their respective departments.