Nashik: Trees From Andhra Pradesh Arrive As Compensation For Sadhu Gram Felling

Nashik: As compensation for the proposed tree cutting for the Sadhu Gram project in Tapovan, Panchavati, the state government has announced a pledge to plant 15,000 trees. Through this large-scale plantation drive, the government aims to reduce the opposition from environmental activists by maintaining ecological balance.

Under this initiative, trees brought from Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh have now started arriving in Nashik in phases. The first truck carrying these trees has reached the city.



Due to strong opposition from citizens and environmental activists regarding the tree cutting in the Tapovan area, the government has decided to begin the tree plantation work first. The government has clarified that most of the 1,800 trees that would be cut for the Sadhu Gram project will be replanted. Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan visited Rajamahendravaram to select the trees.

The consignment includes 15,000 indigenous trees about 15 feet tall—such as banyan, peepal, neem, jamun, and mango. The Nashik Municipal Corporation’s garden department will be responsible for their maintenance, using drip irrigation systems and organic fertilizers.



With the arrival of the first truck carrying these trees from Rajamahendravaram, preparations for plantation in the city are set to speed up.