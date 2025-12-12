Leopard Spotted Near IG Office In Nashik, Search Operation Launched |

A leopard was sighted in the area of the Senior Inspector General of Police office at Gadkari Chowk in Nashik city at 4.30 am today. Police personnel on duty on the night shift immediately informed the forest department about the sighting of the leopard. Taking serious note of the incident, the forest range officer Nashik, along with the wildlife rescue team, Rescue Nashik Division, Nashik City Police dog squad and the police team reached the spot. When the CCTV footage was examined, the leopard's movement was clearly visible, due to which alertness was increased in the area.

A joint team of the police and forest department took immediate action and searched the entire area of the Inspector General's office and the government residence with the help of thermal drones and dog squad. The leopard was not found in this search operation. However, this incident has created an atmosphere of fear among the citizens of the city. The forest department said that there is a possibility of leopard movement in the area, so it is necessary to be alert.

The Forest Department has appealed to all citizens to take special care while moving around the area, especially to protect small children. If you see wild animals anywhere, you should contact the Forest Department immediately. You can provide information on the helpline number 1926.

There has been an increase in leopard sightings in the city in the last few months, and the Forest Department has started awareness and rescue campaigns. Citizens have also been appealed not to walk alone at night and to inform the police or the Forest Department if they see suspicious movements.