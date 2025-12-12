Nashik: Mahayuti Together For Civic Polls, But May Contest Independently In ZP Elections |

Nashik: Top leaders of the Mahayuti alliance have announced that all three constituent parties have reached a consensus to contest all Municipal Corporation elections together in the state. However, no firm stance has been declared regarding the politically significant Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Due to this, there is a strong possibility that these elections may be contested independently, just like the Nagar Parishad polls. In this backdrop, signs are emerging that, to maintain enthusiasm among party workers, Mahayuti allies may end up competing against each other in several places.



In the elections for the 246 Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats in the state, the disputes between the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde group) reached a peak. During the election campaign, clashes and disagreements between leaders of both parties became public.

To prevent further tension and avoid any negative impact on the alliance, leaders from both sides reconciled and confirmed that they will jointly contest the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections. However, the absence of any similar announcement regarding Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls makes it almost clear that each party intends to contest these elections on its own strength.



In Nashik city, the BJP held power in the last Municipal Corporation. All three MLAs from the city also belong to the BJP. Therefore, it is natural that the BJP is likely to emerge as the “big brother” in seat-sharing. After that, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) may get their share of seats.



In contrast, in the rural areas, the NCP is stronger than the BJP, with seven sitting MLAs. Shiv Sena, despite having two MLAs, has comparatively limited influence in rural Nashik. If the upcoming elections are fought independently, a BJP vs NCP battle is inevitable in several places, while in Malegaon and Nandgaon talukas, a BJP vs Shiv Sena clash is expected. The results of the 11 Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections held in the district may also influence the future dominance of the Mahayuti.





Will MVA Crumble or Recover?

In the Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections, except for a few exceptions, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) failed to make any significant impact. It will be interesting to see whether the opposition can revive itself at least in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

In the district, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) still retain some presence, but the Congress is in a weak and dismal condition.

AIMIM’s Prestige at Stake in Malegaon

Since the Malegaon Municipal Corporation falls in a Muslim-majority area, the Mahayuti may find it difficult to even field candidates in several wards. AIMIM’s Maulana Mufti is currently a two-time MLA from Malegaon Central. Hence, the Municipal Corporation election is crucial for AIMIM’s prestige.

The outcome will depend on how influential the Samajwadi Party, Muslim League, and local alliances prove to be.