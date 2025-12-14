Nashik: Former Air Force Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari To Head CHME Society |

Nashik: Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Vivek Ram Chaudhari (PVSM, AVSM, VM) has been unanimously elected as the President of the Central Hindu Military Education (CHME) Society in an Executive Committee meeting held today. This information was shared by the Society’s General Secretary, Hemant Deshpande.

All office-bearers expressed confidence that the institution’s activities will receive greater momentum under the visionary and experienced leadership of Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari.

The current President, Lieutenant General Dr D. B. Shekatkar (Retd.), stepped down from the post due to health reasons.

Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Vivek Ram Chaudhari is one of the most respected and experienced leaders of the Indian Air Force. He completed an illustrious service career of nearly 42 years, during which he held several key operational, command, and administrative appointments, contributing significantly to the enhancement of India’s air power.

In recognition of his exemplary leadership and distinguished service, he has been awarded several prestigious honours, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), and the Vayu Sena Medal (VM).

Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on 29 December 1982, he has flown over 3,800 hours on various fighter and trainer aircraft. He played an active role in major military operations such as Operation Meghdoot and Operation Safed Sagar, and has commanded frontline fighter squadrons as well as key air bases.

Extensive Leadership Experience

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari served as the 27th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) from 30 September 2021 to 30 September 2024. Prior to this, he held the crucial position of Vice Chief of the Air Staff. He also served as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command.

It is expected that Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari’s vast experience and leadership across diverse roles will significantly benefit the future growth and direction of the CHME Society.